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Game Specs | 2026

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Cowboys-Cardinals: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 8

Oct 30, 2026 at 10:49 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_28_ Game Specs

FRISCO, Texas — Weird things happen to the Dallas Cowboys whenever they line up against the Arizona Cardinals, but they're looking to exorcise that demon this coming Sunday. Oddly enough, the Cowboys have never defeated the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium, and the curse stretches back much further than that, to be honest.

Accountability is key though, and Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both agree that, this time around, they need to match the Cardinals' energy and play them "like they're a Super Bowl team", regardles of their record.

To that point, the Rams found out the hard way that this Arizona team doesn't go down without a fight, so the Cowboys are looking to come out landing haymakers.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Time: Noon CT
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

The resurgent rushing attack led by Javonte Williams will go a long way in helping the Cowboys move to .500 on the season, as it did in the beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles six days prior.

It allowed Prescott to tee off to the tune of three passing touchdowns and it helped keep time of possession in favor of a rested Cowboys' defense, who rewarded their offensive counterparts with a game-changing interception from DeMarvion Overshown in his first game back.

The defense is getting healthier in Dallas, and the offense appears to have rediscovered its explosiveness fueled by the ground game. But, again, the Cardinals have a voodoo doll the Cowboys have to locate and destroy on Sunday.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW,  NFL+
Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys AppListen (Spanish)*:* KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com
Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV*:* Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Greg Olsen(analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
Radio (English)*:* Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)
Radio (Spanish)*:* Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

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