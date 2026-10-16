Cowboys-Packers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 6

FRISCO, Texas — Only five games into the season, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves again looking to bounce back from a gut-wrenching loss, this time suffered in primetime, at home, against the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but nothing would wash that sour taste from their mouths faster than beating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The minibye week was headlined in Dallas by the addition of Mike Pettine as senior defensive assistant to help the growth of defensive coordinator Christian Parker, for a defensive unit that has shown progress but have yet to piece together four full quarters of solid football.

Offensively, the Cowboys found themselves oddly out of sorts in Week 5, and it cost them dearly, and Dak Prescott hopes to get the unit back to its high-flying ways in hostile territory this week — one of the most hostile in all of sports.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisc.)

For the Packers, it's all about knowing they can't afford to lose games when the Minnesota Vikings are currently undefeated and trying to run away with the NFC North. They'll be ready to play on their home field, but they'll also be short-handed.

Micah Parsons is not expected to take the field against his former team, and the Packers have also lost both Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Hargrave for the season with devastating injuries.

That, on paper, should make things a bit easier for the Cowboys' offense to get going, but very little has been easy for the Cowboys in 2026, and that means they have to treat every rep of every game as if their playoff hopes are on the line, because they are.

It's another primetime battle between the Cowboys and Packers, so expect fireworks.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: NBC SPORTS/NBC 5 DFW, NFL+

Listen (National): Compass Media - Jerry Recco (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)

Listen (National): Westwood One Radio - Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Ben Leber (analyst)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst)