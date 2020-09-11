Cowboys Catch-Up: Trending Headlines of the Week

Regardless of the situation, a game week is always filled with news and storylines from both sides of the ball.

This week is different, considering it's the first one heading into a game that many people didn't think would be played, at least on this date.

But here we are, as the Cowboys are getting ready to travel to Los Angeles for the first game.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will get you fully prepared, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into Sunday's game by catching up on everything you need to know from this week, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Sunday

In honor of the Dallas Cowboys' 60th full season, we ranked the 60 best players in the history of the franchise.

"A 14-person panel was selected to vote on their Top 60. Every member of the list has already been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Who is No. 1 of all-time? Could it be Roger Staubach? What about Emmitt Smith or Mr. Cowboy Bob Lilly?" Check out the entire list here.

Monday

The reinstatement process of Randy Gregory has officially begun, and the Cowboys are excited about how he can help the team.

"We'll see when he gets in, but it would be my hope that he would add to the pass rush on the edge in some cases, maybe even strengthen our base defense as a linebacker potentially," defensive coordinator Mike Nolan said. Read more about what we know about Gregory's eventual return to the football field.

"We will have weekly captains," he said. "There will be three captains that will serve each week. That will be part of our team meeting on Saturday. That's where we'll let the team know who they are." Check out a breakdown of McCarthy's plan with captains.

Tuesday

Jerry Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. Among other things, he spoke on the status of Xavier Woods' groin injury.

"Everything is on go," Jones said. "It would be really a surprise if he didn't get out there Sunday night. I think he got a good checkup yesterday and should be moving around out there this week." Listen to the full interview.

"I'm in a good space and just ready to work and ready to do what it takes to one, make this squad, but two, make the team as competitive as we can be to make a run," Carr said Tuesday via conference call. Rob Phillips wrote about Carr's possible role with the team.

Dallas is traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday and there is no shortage of things to look out for. Nick Eatman covered five storylines for the Cowboys and Rams.

Wednesday

Ezekiel Elliott explained that he's feeling more "in-tune" coming into the season opener than he did in Week 1. What exactly that means is hard to say, but it's probably not great for the Rams' defense. Watch Elliott's full comments.

Thursday

Friday