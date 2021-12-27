#WASvsDAL

Cowboys Clinch NFC East Title On Tiebreaker

Dec 26, 2021 at 06:15 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Screen Shot 2021-12-26 at 6.11.43 PM

FRISCO, Texas – It wasn't the most traditional path to the goal, but it's a division championship all the same.

The Cowboys clinched the NFC East title on Sunday evening, just ahead of their primetime kickoff against Washington – and that was even without getting help from their division rivals in Philadelphia.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-13, in the late-game window. Strange as it sounds, that Raider victory clinched an important tiebreaker for the Cowboys, assuring them the NFC East championship.

The reasoning is a bit complicated, but it boils down to the NFL's process for breaking a tie within a division.

Philadelphia, who improved to 8-7 with a win against the New York Giants on Sunday, is incapable of passing the Cowboys in the NFC East standings. If the Eagles win out and the Cowboys lose their last three games, it would produce a 10-7 tie at the top of the division.

The tie goes deeper than that, though. If that were to actually happen, Philadelphia and Dallas would be tied with a season split in their two games against each other, a division record of 4-2 and an even record in common games and a tied conference record of 8-4.

That leads to the fifth NFL tiebreaker and the one that ultimately decided the division – strength of victory.

Essentially, it comes down to the winning percentage of the Cowboys' and Eagles' opponents. Sunday's slate of games featured six matchups that would've affected those win percentages: Atlanta vs. Detroit, Minnesota vs. Los Angeles Rams, New England vs. Buffalo, Jacksonville vs. New York Jets, Houston vs. Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas vs. Denver.

The Cowboys needed two of those matchups to break in their favor, and they got exactly two. Atlanta defeated Detroit, 20-16, which boosted their strength of victory based on the fact that the Cowboys defeated the Falcons earlier this season.

Conversely, the Eagles defeated the Broncos six weeks ago – and Denver's loss on Sunday hurt that strength of victory for Philadelphia.

It's a lot to follow, but the end result is that the Cowboys can't lose the division no matter what happens these next three weeks. As NFC East champions, they'll be guaranteed at least one home playoff game next month.

Of course, there's still plenty to play for. A win Sunday night against Washington will keep the Cowboys in the NFC's No. 2 seed, and they're still within striking distance of the No. 1 overall seed.

There'll be plenty at stake in these next three games, but the NFC East is now secured.

Related Content

news

Updates: Dak Sets Unusual NFL TD Record

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-WFT Part 2

The Cowboys have a great chance of being NFC East champs, even before Sunday's kickoff with Washington. But there are bigger goals on the line. Check out this week's predictions for Sunday's game
news

Spagnola: Big D Creating Visions Of Sugar Plums

This season's Cowboys defense is creating visions of year's past, like in 1992 and 2007 when the team's defensive front was dominant.
news

Keys To Victory: Don't Get Too Comfortable

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Washington this Sunday night.
news

Blue Chips: Identifying Washington's Top 7 Players

Here are Washington's best players on the field this Sunday night when they make the trio to play the Cowboys.
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen #DALvsWAS

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) are hoping to add to their three-game winning streak as they host the Washington Football Team (6-8) in primetime. The game will be Sunday at 7:20 (CT) on NBC.
news

Notes: Cooper Stays Ready; Dak Eyes Another 'Bowl'

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16
news

Zeke Looking To Recapture Early Season Success

While he missed out on another Pro Bowl selectin, Ezekiel Elliott is focused on getting back to the early-season success.
news

How The Cowboys Can Clinch The NFC East

It's the burning topic of this holiday week. One way or another, the Cowboys have several paths to punch their playoff ticket this weekend.
news

Power Rankings: How Much Was A NYG Win Worth?

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them?
news

Notes: Explaining The Bet, Jarwin Update; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 16
Advertising