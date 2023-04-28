Mazi Smith to Cowboys as 1st-Round Pick

Explosive power. Those the two words that come to mind when watching Mazi Smith play football and, to be honest, opposing offensive linemen probably wake up with difficulty breathing after going to war against the former Wolverine for four quarters of football. Smith is a big-bodied interior linemen who can be a wall in run defense but who can also, and effectively penetrate the backfield to put his hands on the quarterback.

Also not lacking for experience, Smith was a two-year starter at Michigan and, no stranger to playing on the big stage under pressure — hailing from a program led by former NFL coach Jim Harbaugh — who shrugs off double teams and single blockers are simply no match for his punch, let alone his countermoves.

The re-signing of Johnathan Hankins provided not only great insurance at nose tackle for the 2023 season against the possibility of not landing a player of the caliber of Smith, but now gives Smith a stout veteran to both learn from and to operate with rotationally on a defensive line that gives defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a definitive long-term solution at 1-tech.

It'll be a long day for offenses attempting to line up against a defensive front that now also features Smith, especially when factoring in the recent play of Osa Odighizuwa.