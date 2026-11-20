FRISCO, Texas — This has been a whirlwind week for the Dallas Cowboys. With the decision to remove defensive play-calling duties from Christian Parker, still allowing him to carry the title as defensive coordinator, however, it is now Mike Pettine who will call the games in real time.

When he does so against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it will mark the first time Pettine has done so since the 2020 season, when he was defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

There's no time to waste for Pettine to try and turn things around for the Cowboys, who are clawing to get back to .500 on the season and who, oh by the way, also have two games in a span of four days coming up; and then there are the Titans who, though owners of a 1-8 record, can't be overlooked — lest the lesson against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went unlearned.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. (Noon) C.T.

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

This game also marks the return of Tony Pollard to AT&T Stadium for the first time since departing in free agency in 2024.

He has been with the Titans ever since and you can bet he's looking to put on a show in his Week 11 homecoming, and that is precisely what Pettine and the Cowboys defense can not allow as Dak Prescott and Co. try to continue the offensive momentum that began with hanging 40 points on the 49ers defense last week.

Will Pollard become homecoming king? Or will the Cowboys defense finally turn the corner and rain on his parade?

Here's how to tune in and find out.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW, NFL+

Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys AppListen (Spanish)*:* KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas Cowboys App, DallasCowboys.com

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV*:* Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio (English)*:* Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)

Radio (Spanish)*:* Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)