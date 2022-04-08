Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Legend Rayfield Wright Passes Away

Apr 07, 2022 at 08:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Legend-Rayfield-Wright-Passes-Away-hero
AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg

FRISCO, Texas – Rayfield Wright, one of the greatest players in Dallas Cowboys franchise history, passed away Thursday night. Wright was 76 years old. He had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure.

"Over the past few weeks, it has become abundantly clear the love that so many Hall of Famers and others around the NFL felt toward Rayfield, his wife, Di, and the extended Wright family," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said.

Wright will go down as one of the all-time greatest players, and specifically offensive linemen, to wear a Cowboys uniform. Along with Larry Allen, he is one of just two offensive linemen in the team's Ring of Honor, as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The credentials speak for themselves. After being drafted No. 182 overall in the 1967 NFL Draft, Wright appeared in 166 games, making 114 starts. He was named first-team All-Pro three times and made six Pro Bowls, ensuring him a spot on the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team. He played on five Super Bowl teams, helping the Cowboys bring home championships in Super Bowls VI and XII.

"Rayfield Wright was the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original 'Big Cat' helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career. Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family."

Originally a two-sport star in college, Wright excelled at both football and basketball during his time at Fort Valley State. He initially intended to play basketball professionally, but the Cowboys' front office led by Gil Brandt and Tom Landry, opted to select him in the seventh round of that year's draft.

Although he initially played tight end with some defensive line snaps mixed in, Wright eventually moved to offensive tackle ahead of his third season and remained there.

Wright was the first offensive lineman inducted into both the Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his status as one of the most important figures in Dallas Cowboys history.

Related Content

news

How 1989 Draft Shaped The Cowboys' Dynasty

The beginning of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s actually began with the 1989 NFL Draft, the team's first in the Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson era.

news

Mick Shots: Looking For A Full Tank Of D-Law

Breaking down the reworking of D-Law's contract and how it helped secure the signings of several other players. Plus, kicking the tires, being cap savvy and a DT he'd like to see the Cowboys grab.

news

5 Second-Year Players To Watch For The Cowboys

Besides reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, here are five more second-year on the Cowboys roster who could have a larger role for the Cowboys in 2022.

news

What Might A Defensive Draft Class Look Like?

The early attention on the Cowboys' efforts in this year's draft are on the offensive side of the ball. But, true to form, don't be surprised if they take advantage of the best players available to them.

news

History Suggests Instant Success With No. 24 Pick

The Cowboys have picked 24th overall just three times in franchise history. But if history suggests anything, the Cowboys could get another player to make an immediate impact.

news

First Top 30 Visits Since 2019 Set To Begin

Starting Monday, the team is kicking its draft process into high gear with the first of its official Top 30 visits coming to the building.

news

Dates For Cowboys' Offseason Program Announced

The calendar has flipped to April, and the buildup to the 2022 season is starting to take shape.

news

Spagnola: Welcome To The Land Of Opportunity

Head coach Mike McCarthy has brough it up several times recently, and several players on the Cowboys have an opportunity to make an impact this season.

news

Closer Look At Cowboys' Wide Receiver Transition

After major changes at wide receiver this offseason, what's next for the group in 2022? Let's take a closer look.

news

Parsons' Role Will Remain Versatile In 2022

For all the speculation about Micah Parsons' potential as a defensive end, the Cowboys are making it clear that they want their star linebacker doing as much as possible.

news

Mick Shots: NFL Comes Roaring Into April

With less than a month now before the draft, there are plenty of Mick Shots, including new overtime rules, needing wide receivers, lining up Micah and more!

Advertising