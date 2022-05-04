Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Release FB Sewo Olonilua

May 04, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Kevin Terrell

Last summer, it appeared as if fullback Sewo Olonilua had a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster before an untimely neck injury ended his season.

But Olonilua won't get that second chance to make it in 2022 as the Cowboys officially released him on Wednesday.

A former standout at TCU, Olonilua spent all of last season on injured reserve after undergoing neck surgery in training camp last year. He did play in two games towards the end of the 2020 season, mostly on special teams.

The Cowboys currently have 92 players either under contract or expected to sign, pending the physicals for the rookie free agents. The team needs to be at 91 players for the entire offseason and training camp now that offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon got another year in the NFL's International Pathway Program. That means the Cowboys will get an exception on the roster for Alarcon now and for the practice squad again next season, unless he makes the active roster.

With Olonilua no longer on the roster, it leaves the Cowboys with veteran Ryan Nall and Nick Ralston as the two fullbacks on the current roster.

