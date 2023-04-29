Cowboys Select Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown 

FRISCO, Texas — The 2023 NFL Draft started off with defense for the Cowboys Thursday night, followed by an offensive pick in the second round on Friday.
But to close out Day 2 in the third round, the Cowboys went back to the defensive side of the ball once again Friday night, grabbing a linebacker that won't have to travel too far for his new home.
Round 3, No. 90: DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
Three things to know:
- Was a four-star safety in high school that converted to LB
- Racked up over 30 tackles for loss in four seasons
- First-team All-Big 12 in 2022
The Cowboys might have some apparent needs at other spots on the offensive side of the ball, but the overall numbers at linebacker are rather thin.
They addressed that issue Friday night with Overshown, who is a playmaking linebacker that began his college career as a safety.
He's got the ability to get into the backfield, recording 30.5 tackles for loss in his career, including 10 last season, helping him earn All-Big 12 honors.
In fact, Overshown was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and 2021.
Overshown has seen a few scheme changes in his collegiate career, moving from safety to SAM linebacker in a 4-3 defense. But not only does he have special teams experience but he also plays a lot in the nickel defense, showing his sideline-to-sideline range.
He comes to a Cowboys linebacker unit that begins with Micah Parsons, although he spends a lot of his time on the edge rushing the passer. That leaves Leighton Vander Esch, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason, along with youngsters Damone Clark, Jabril Cox and Devin Harper.
The Cowboys have now picked Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round, Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second, and now Overshown in the third. They have four picks – one in each round – on Saturday.