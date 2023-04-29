Cowboys Select Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown 

The Cowboys might have some apparent needs at other spots on the offensive side of the ball, but the overall numbers at linebacker are rather thin.

They addressed that issue Friday night with Overshown, who is a playmaking linebacker that began his college career as a safety.

He's got the ability to get into the backfield, recording 30.5 tackles for loss in his career, including 10 last season, helping him earn All-Big 12 honors.

In fact, Overshown was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and 2021.

Overshown has seen a few scheme changes in his collegiate career, moving from safety to SAM linebacker in a 4-3 defense. But not only does he have special teams experience but he also plays a lot in the nickel defense, showing his sideline-to-sideline range.

He comes to a Cowboys linebacker unit that begins with Micah Parsons, although he spends a lot of his time on the edge rushing the passer. That leaves Leighton Vander Esch, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason, along with youngsters Damone Clark, Jabril Cox and Devin Harper.