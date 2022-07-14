Offseason | 2022

Cowboys Sign LB Malik Jefferson; Waive Backup RB 

Jul 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – Just a few days after working out for the Cowboys at The Star, linebacker Malik Jefferson is now joining the team.

A star at the University of Texas, Jefferson officially signed his contract on Thursday, adding some depth to a linebacker position that has been hit with injuries, even this offseason.

To make room on the roster, the Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy.

Jefferson is a DFW native having played at Mesquite Poteet.

He was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, but this will be his sixth team in five seasons as Jefferson played nine games with the Browns in 2019, 13 with the Chargers in 2020 before just one game last season with the Colts. Jefferson was also with the Titans and the Chargers a second time as well.

As for Hardy, the running back from Tiffin spent most of the year on the practice squad. He did play in three regular season games at the end of the season, including the 2021 finale. Hardy scored a touchdown against the Eagles, helping the Cowboys set the NFL record with 22 different players scoring a touchdown in the regular season.

