Cowboys Sign LB Malik Jefferson; Waive Backup RB 

FRISCO, Texas – Just a few days after working out for the Cowboys at The Star, linebacker Malik Jefferson is now joining the team.

A star at the University of Texas, Jefferson officially signed his contract on Thursday, adding some depth to a linebacker position that has been hit with injuries, even this offseason.

To make room on the roster, the Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy.

Jefferson is a DFW native having played at Mesquite Poteet.

He was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, but this will be his sixth team in five seasons as Jefferson played nine games with the Browns in 2019, 13 with the Chargers in 2020 before just one game last season with the Colts. Jefferson was also with the Titans and the Chargers a second time as well.