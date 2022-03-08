Cowboys Sign WR Noah Brown To One-Year Extension

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have big decisions ahead at the wide receiver position, but Noah Brown's status is no longer a question mark.

The club has signed Brown to a one-year extension through the 2022 season. The five-year veteran wideout was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency next week after playing last season on a one-year deal. Terms were not disclosed.

Brown has been a backup receiver and key special teams player since signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. Last season, Brown played in 13 games (one start) and posted 16 catches for 184 yards on offense along with three special teams tackles.