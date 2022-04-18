Cowboys Voluntary Offseason Program Underway

FRISCO, Texas – Mid-April means NFL Draft season is here, and so is the Cowboys' official start of offseason workouts, which got underway Monday at The Star.

The offseason strength and conditioning program is technically voluntary, though the team has had strong attendance over the years with many players living in the Dallas area year-round. The team had already started its players-only "captains workouts" prior to Monday.

Tight end Dalton Schultz said the team had a "really good turnout" Monday.

"Really the only change from captains workouts to the official "program" is just meetings," Schultz said. "We're able to meet with our coaches, talk football and just in the classroom a little bit and get on the same page with maybe some new wrinkles. … "I think we're building on that progress."

Here's how the offseason program breaks down:

Phase One – the first two weeks – permits only meetings, strength, conditioning and physical rehab work with strength and conditioning coaches.

Phase Two – includes three weeks of on-field individual and group work instruction and drills, though live-contact offense vs. defense are not permitted.

Phase Three – lasts four weeks and includes up to 10 days of non-live organized team activities (OTAs) featuring 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Key Cowboys offseason program dates: