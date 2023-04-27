Cowboys Writers Reveal Final 7-Round Mock Draft

Draft Central | 2023

FRISCO, Texas – It's that time of year once again. Draft day has finally arrived and while Thursday is just the first round, it's time to look at what the Cowboys might do this entire weekend.

As usual, the writers of DallasCowboys.com have made their picks for the entire draft, giving the full seven-round mock draft.

This year includes a couple of new writers to cover the Cowboys' draft, including Nick Harris, whose first day on the job is Thursday's Draft Day.

Let's take a look at what the writers feel will happen for the Cowboys this weekend.

Kyle Youmans

  • 1(26): Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
  • 2(58): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
  • 3(90): Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
  • 4(129): Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA
  • 5(169): Sirvocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
  • 6(212): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston
  • 7(244): Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
  • Analysis: There is a strong possibility that Dallas decides to bolster Dan Quinn's defensive unit before addressing some of their needs on the offensive side. McDonald likely tops the short list of candidates available and could even be selected over the talented tight ends in the first round. Because of this, Dallas would need to add offensive weapons in the later rounds, such as LaPorta and Charbonnet on day two.

Nick Harris

  • 1(26): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
  • 2(58): Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
  • 3(90): Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
  • 4(129): Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
  • 5(169): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA
  • 6(212): Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
  • 7(244): Tanner McCalister, S, Ohio State
  • Analysis: If these seven names were to make their way to Dallas this weekend, no draft class in the league would be able to claim a higher cumulative GPA. In all seriousness, the Cowboys would be able to address multiple spots of desire on both sides of the ball, including on all three levels of the defense. If Michael Mayer is on the board at 26, it just feels too good to pass up with his combination of run blocking physicality and his aggressiveness in the receiving game. Later on, pairing Charbonnet and Thompson-Robinson would only help with both familiarity on day one and with competition in each of those position rooms. My steal of this class? Being able to grab Iosivas with the sixth round pick. His combination of size as a Z on the outside and his long speed downfield has potential weapon written all over him.

Patrik Walker

  • 1 (26): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  • 2 (58): Steve Avila, G, TCU
  • 3 (80): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (via trade with Steelers)
  • 4 (129): DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  • 5 (169): Tyer Scott, WR, Cincinnati
  • 7 (244): Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia
  • Analysis: I don't believe Robinson will be available at No. 26, but my mock simulator did, and I'm no fool so I pulled the trigger and went to work figuring how to pivot over the remainder of the draft. I was pleased to find Avila still on the table late in the second round to inherit honors as my definitive LG1 going forward in front of Robinson and Dak Prescott, then refusing to tempt fate a third time by giving up my sixth-rounder to Pittsburgh to grab a falling LaPorta. And just when you thought I was done adding gunpowder to the offense, I caught the turbo-charged Scott in the fifth round. Overshown (a DQ favorite) and Stills gives Dan Quinn added firepower in the defensive front seven and, honestly, I could not be more ecstatic at how this mock unfolded — an extinction level event if it happens like this for the Cowboys.

Nick Eatman

  • 1(26): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
  • 2(58): Cody Mauch, G, North Dakota State
  • 3(90): Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
  • 4(129): Villami Fehoko, DL, San Jose State
  • 5(169): Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
  • 6(212): Eric Scott, CB, Southern Miss
  • 7(244): David Durden, WR, West Florida
  • Extra Pick: Aiden O'Connell, QB Purdue
  • Analysis: All of the players I really want the Cowboys to take are probably going to be off the board. (And don't forget the reason for that when you're looking at the draft. This team was pretty good last year and those team sit at the back.) I went with LaPorta in the first round because I think, if he's still there, it'll be the highest-rated tight end on their board and this is one of their biggest needs. If they don't address tight end within the first two or three rounds, then the next tight end probably won't be better than either Ferguson or Hendershot. My first three picks are all on offense because, if you think back to the 49ers game, that's why they lost. That and kicker, which also was addressed. And I added an extra pick because I do think they'll make trades to add picks and look for O'Connell to be picked somewhere on Saturday.

