Free Agency Tracker | 2022

Presented by

D-Law Signs New, 3-Year Deal With Cowboys

Mar 14, 2022 at 06:15 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

D-Law-Agrees-To-New-3-Year-Deal-With-Cowboys-hero
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

FRISCO, Texas – This one sounds like a win-win for the Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence.

After weeks of speculation about Lawrence's long-term future, the Cowboys confirmed a new, three-year deal for their Pro Bowl pass rusher, keeping him in place for 2022 and beyond.

The deal is mutually beneficial for Lawrence, entering his ninth NFL season, as well as a Cowboys front office that was desperate for cap space. Lawrence is now under contract through the 2024 season, with $30 million in guarantees over the first two years of the deal.

More importantly for the Cowboys, it drops his 2022 cap number from $27 million to $14 million, providing plenty in the way of additional cap space.

That type of savings is exactly why there was speculation about Lawrence in the first place. Without much in the way of cap space and several key free agents to consider, the Cowboys floated the idea of releasing Lawrence to make room for others. Last week, reports surfaced the Cowboys went to D-Law about taking a pay cut and the defensive end declined.

Lawrence has not made a Pro Bowl or had a double-digit sack season since signing the new deal before the 2019 season. After recording 24.5 total sacks in 2017-2018 - his only two Pro Bowl seasons - Lawrence has just 14.5 sacks in three years. Injuries have been an issue for Lawrence, who missed 10 games this past season with a broken foot.

But instead of the Cowboys and Lawrence being at odds, they came together with a new deal that gives Tank guaranteed money, while the Cowboys have now freed up funds to secure some talent around him.

The Cowboys are expected to have 20 free agents when the free agency begins on Wednesday. The team is hopeful D-Law's new deal should allow them to re-sign teammates such as defensive end Randy Gregory, safety Malik Hooker and safety Jayron Kearse.

Related Content

news

Cedrick Wilson Expected To Sign With Dolphins

As many projected, Cedrick Wilson found himself an impressive market in 2022 free agency, as the four-year veteran has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $22 million with the Miami Dolphins.
news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021
news

Tags, Cuts, Trades & New Deals Among Crazy Week

Over the last six days, so much has transpired for the Cowboys, and it's not even the start of free agency yet. But from franchise tags to trades to cuts to multi-year deals, here's what has occurred over the last week.
news

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Jake McQuaide

The Cowboys agreed to terms with one of their key free agents on Monday, agreeing to terms on a new deal for longer snapper Jake McQuaide.
news

Michael Gallup Officially Signs 5-Year Deal 

With Amari Cooper expected to be traded this week, the Cowboys secured another WR with a long-term deal in Michael Gallup. 
news

Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.
news

Cowboys Sign WR Noah Brown To One-Year Extension

The Cowboys have big decisions ahead at the wide receiver position, but Noah Brown's status is no longer a question mark.
news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag On Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys have opted to place the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, securing him on a one-year contract to prevent him from hitting free agency next week.
Advertising