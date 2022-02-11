Dak Prescott: Midseason Calf Strain Didn't Linger

But the franchise quarterback isn't blaming the Cowboys' early exit on the calf strain he suffered six games into the season: a 35-29 victory at New England on Oct. 17.

Prescott strained his right calf on his winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. He rested the following week (the Cowboys' bye) and was inactive for the 20-16 win at Minnesota on Halloween night, then started final 11 games, including the playoff loss.

The Cowboys started the season 6-1 before Prescott's injury and finished 6-5 after his return. But the calf strain wasn't a factor.

"Obviously it went on for a couple of weeks going on to that bye week," he said. "I was able to rest it then, missed the next week out in Minnesota. But I wouldn't say it lingered as long as people gave me the excuse of it.

"I went through a period in the time right there in the season and just didn't play my best ball, and people tried to say it was it the calf. The calf got better. I did everything that I needed to do for it to heal."