Offseason | 2022

Dak Prescott Named To Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Apr 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Add another accomplishment to Dak Prescott's resume. The Cowboys quarterback was named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame on Thursday, joining a star-studded class that includes Von Miller and Philip Rivers.

Prescott was named MVP of the 2016 Senior Bowl game, a collegiate all-star game for seniors entering the upcoming NFL Draft. Ironically, Prescott was a standout for the South squad, playing opposite of the team coached by Jason Garrett and the entire Cowboys staff.

Prescott issued a statement for the Senior Bowl:

"It's a great honor to be inducted as part of such a distinguished class of 2022. I view my week in Mobile as a game-changer in terms of competing against the very best and helping me prepare for moving on to the NFL. I will forever be grateful to the community leaders, bowl executives, and sponsors who present this game every year, and for the fans of Mobile who provide the support that makes it so very special."

In the game, Prescott took advantage of his limited playing time, completing 7 of 10 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. It was the last game of his stellar college career at Mississippi State, where he is still one of the most accomplished players in school history.

Along with Miller and Rivers, Prescott will be inducted alongside Kevin Faulk and Patrick Willis. The recipients will be honored in the annual induction ceremony sponsored by Spire at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Alabama on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Other Cowboys players that are Senior Bowl Hall of Fame members include Lee Roy Jordan, Tom Landry, Bob Hayes, Chuck Howley, Larry Allen, Terrell Owens, Dan Reeves, DeMarcus Ware and Jay Novacek.

