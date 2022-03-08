Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

FRISCO, Texas – As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.

The club also restructured All-Pro guard Zack Martin's contract to create roughly $7 million in room.

Restructuring contracts -- in essence, converting a portion of a player's 2022 base salary into signing bonus -- helps the Cowboys not only get under the salary cap, but also creates some financial space for free agent signings and eventually signing the 2022 draft class.

Teams must be under the $208.2 million salary cap limit by the start of the new league year next Wednesday, March 16.