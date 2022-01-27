Dan Quinn Expected To Remain On Cowboys Staff

FRISCO, Texas – Head-coaching vacancies around the NFL are starting to get filled, and so far, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn isn't on the list of new hires.

And now, it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere.

Multiple national reports, including NFL Network have reported Thursday morning that Quinn -- who has interviewed with five teams in the past two weeks -- has informed clubs he's staying on head coach Mike McCarthy's staff in 2022.

The Cowboys haven't officially announced such a decision, but keeping Quinn would be significant in building on their 12-win season.

The Cowboys hired Quinn last January to revamp a 2020 defense that allowed the most points and second-most rushing yards in franchise history. Spurred by effective free agent signings and All-Pro seasons from cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the defense rose to seventh in scoring defense, allowing 21.1 points per game.

Parsons, the 12th overall draft pick last spring, posted a franchise rookie record 13.0 sacks and tied for the NFL lead with 20 tackles for loss, the most by a Cowboys linebacker since Sean Lee in 2017.

Following the Cowboys' 23-17 playoff loss to the 49ers, Parsons said he hoped Quinn would return as defensive coordinator.

"I think Q just found a way to touch everybody in our defensive room's heart," Parsons said. "I think he found a way for us all to want to fight for him, play for him. Some things is just more than football and I think that's what Q represents. It's never just football with Q. "

At least six teams have requested interviews with Quinn: the Jaguars, Broncos, Vikings, Dolphins, Bears and Giants. Quinn has met with all but Jacksonville and went through a second interview with the Bears on Wednesday.

Decisions are starting to get made around the league. The Bears reportedly have targeted Colts defensive coordinator/former Cowboys assistant Matt Eberflus, while the Broncos are set to hire Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.