Offseason | 2022

Deadline Passes; Schultz To Play Under Franchise Tag

Jul 15, 2022 at 03:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Deadline-Passes;-Schultz-To-Play-Under-Franchise-Tag-HERO
AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg

FRISCO, Texas – To no one's surprise, there is no new contract for tight end Dalton Schultz.

The NFL's deadline for teams to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term contracts was Friday at 3 p.m. That deadline has come and gone, meaning Schultz will play the 2022 season on the one-year guaranteed tag of $10.931 million.

Any negotiation for a long-term contact for Schultz will have to wait until the end of the season. The Cowboys would have the opportunity to start negotiating on a new contract as soon as the season ends and well before the start of free agency next March. But by then, it seems likely that Schultz would just wait to test the open market, especially since current tight ends in the NFL have average salaries of more than $12 million per season.

However, the Cowboys would have the option to tag Schultz again in 2023, but the price would jump to about $13.1 million.

There doesn't seem to be a lot of traction between the two sides in terms of a long-term deal. And that was even after Schultz sat out the last week of OTA practices in more of a silent protest to show the Cowboys his displeasure with the contract talks, or lack thereof.

Schultz did return the following week for the mandatory minicamp, and it seems as if he will report to training camp on July 25 without any issues.

Schultz is coming off his best season in the NFL, recording 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. He's just the second tight end in Cowboys history – along with future Hall of Famer Jason Witten – to record a season of 75-plus catches in a season.

But all eyes will be on Schultz this season, especially after the Cowboys traded away Amari Cooper and have plenty of question marks in the passing game. Michael Gallup is recovering from an ACL injury that required surgery in February. The Cowboys have added James Washington and drafted Jalen Tolbert to join young vets Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko.

So there might be even more opportunities for Schultz in the passing game, although he could garner more attention as well.

And the tight end position also has its question marks. Blake Jarwin was released this offseason, leaving Jeremy Sprinkle, Sean McKeon and rookie Jake Ferguson to compete for playing time behind Schultz.

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Top RBs on 2022 Schedule; Where's Zeke?

The Cowboys are set to square off against an excellent group of running back during the upcoming 2022 season. How does Zeke compare to them? We rank the best running backs on the schedule.

news

7) Will Tyler Smith Play More Guard Or Tackle?

Where will first-round draft pick Tyler Smith play most on the offensive line? The staff writers debate that in our latest "20 Questions" entry.

news

Countdown: Making A Case For Both Zeke & Pollard

Our countdown continues with 58 days until the start of the season. We'll focus on the Cowboys' running game with both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard having an interesting stat relating to 58.

news

8) How Can Trevon Diggs Have An Encore In 2022?

After tying the franchise record for interceptions in a single season, how can CB Trevon Diggs build on his breakout Pro Bowl year? The staff writers debate in "20 Questions."

news

Cowboys Sign LB Malik Jefferson; Waive Backup RB

Former University of Texas standout Malik Jefferson is coming home to play for the Cowboys – his sixth NFL team in five years.

news

Role Call: Can Mosely Compete For CB Spot?

With Trevon Digs cementing himself as the No.1 guy at the position, and Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and CJ Goodwin next up on the depth chart, Mosely will have his work cut out for him for playing time.

news

Countdown: Deion's Finest "Prime Time" Moment

Deion Sanders took his nickname of "Prime Time" to another level back in 1998. His 59-yard touchdown is the focus of today's countdown to the regular season.

news

Mick Shots: Let's Make A Deal Deadline Looms

While longing for the cooler temperatures of Oxnard, let's talk Dalton Schultz's deal, more heartbreak and explosive plays in this week's Mick Shots.

news

2022 Training Camp Preview Now Available

Featuring CeeDee Lamb on the cover, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine Training Camp Preview is now available.

news

Countdown: Austin Racks Up "Miles" in Kansas City

Today's countdown focuses on No. 60, including the first year of the Cowboys' franchise, an important winning percentage and an overtime touchdown for the ages.

news

10) What Should Tony Pollard's Role Look Like?

Could, and should, backup running back Tony Pollard have a larger role in 2022? That question checks in at No. 10 in our "20 Questions" series.

Advertising