En Acción: Cowboys vs Seahawks | Semana 3

Sep 27, 2020 at 05:22 PM
DAL-hs
Somos Cowboys

Week 3: Cowboys at Seahawks | 2020

Views of the Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

CenturyLink Field is shown as the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys warm up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 / 32

CenturyLink Field is shown as the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys warm up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands with teammates in the tunnel before warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
2 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands with teammates in the tunnel before warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts in the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
3 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts in the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands with teammates in the tunnel before warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
4 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands with teammates in the tunnel before warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
5 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
An airplane tows a banner that reads "How About Them Cowboys" in the sky above CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
6 / 32

An airplane tows a banner that reads "How About Them Cowboys" in the sky above CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (80) looks out towards the field as he huddles with teammates in the tunnel before warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
7 / 32

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Bell (80) looks out towards the field as he huddles with teammates in the tunnel before warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys players, including Tony Pollard (20) and Ced Wilson (11) huddle before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
8 / 32

Dallas Cowboys players, including Tony Pollard (20) and Ced Wilson (11) huddle before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
9 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) kicks as Chris Jones holds during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
10 / 32

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) kicks as Chris Jones holds during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
11 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe kneels as teammates stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
12 / 32

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe kneels as teammates stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
13 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
14 / 32

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
15 / 32

Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Joe Thomas, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal as punter Chris Jones (6) holds during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
16 / 32

Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein kicks a field goal as punter Chris Jones (6) holds during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. Elliott was tackled in the end zone for a safety on the play. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
17 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. Elliott was tackled in the end zone for a safety on the play. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
18 / 32

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
19 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
20 / 32

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks up after being tackled for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
21 / 32

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks up after being tackled for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with down judge Patrick Turner during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
22 / 32

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with down judge Patrick Turner during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, catches a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson near the end zone, but the ball was knocked loose by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
23 / 32

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, catches a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson near the end zone, but the ball was knocked loose by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
24 / 32

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands off to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (72) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
25 / 32

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (72) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, has the ball knocked loose by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, right, after catching a pass near the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
26 / 32

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, has the ball knocked loose by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, right, after catching a pass near the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, right, react after Diggs knocked the ball loose from Metcalf's hands after a pass reception near the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
27 / 32

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, right, react after Diggs knocked the ball loose from Metcalf's hands after a pass reception near the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (72) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
28 / 32

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys' Trysten Hill (72) and DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett comes down with a pass reception for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
29 / 32

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett comes down with a pass reception for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (11) runs for a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (37) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) pursue during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
30 / 32

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (11) runs for a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (37) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) pursue during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson is tackled by Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs as Wilson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
31 / 32

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson is tackled by Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs as Wilson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (11) is greeted by quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after Wilson scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
32 / 32

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ced Wilson (11) is greeted by quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after Wilson scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

En Resumen: Errores de los Cowboys causan derrota en Seattle
news

En Resumen: Errores de los Cowboys causan derrota en Seattle

Los Cowboys se mantuvieron firmes ante los poderosos Seahawks, pero las pérdidas de balón, los castigos y el mal juego de los equipos especiales finalmente le costaron al equipo una derrota 38-31.
5 Claves del Juego: Cowboys vs Seahawks - Semana 3
news

5 Claves del Juego: Cowboys vs Seahawks - Semana 3

Victor Villalba comparte sus cinco claves para el encuentro ante los Seattle Seahawks.
Correo Cowboys: Preocupaciones en la posición de tackle y ala cerrada
news

Correo Cowboys: Preocupaciones en la posición de tackle y ala cerrada

En caso de que los tackles titulares tengan que estar fuera por más tiempo, ¿qué tan preocupados deberíamos estar? ¿Realmente creen que Dalton Schultz es el adecuado para ala cerrada titular? Aquí las respuestas.
McCarthy explica la decisión de jugarse a conversión por dos puntos
news

McCarthy explica la decisión de jugarse a conversión por dos puntos

Mike McCarthy reconoció que jugarse a conversión por dos puntos en el penúltimo touchdown de sus Dallas Cowboys fue arriesgado, pero aseguró que tuvo sus consideraciones para decidirlo.
En Resumen: Regreso completo de los Cowboys, 40-39
news

En Resumen: Regreso completo de los Cowboys, 40-39

Los Cowboys superaron un primer cuarto horrible para lograr una emocionante victoria en el último segundo sobre los Falcons, 40-39.
En Acción: Falcons vs Cowboys | Semana 2
news

En Acción: Falcons vs Cowboys | Semana 2

Galería de fotos de la victoria de los Dallas Cowboys ante los Atlanta Falcons, marcador final 40-39.
Cowboys traen al guardia Ron Leary de visita 
news

Cowboys traen al guardia Ron Leary de visita 

Con las lesiones en la línea ofensiva que siguen aumentando, el equipo invitó al guardia veterano Ron Leary a una prueba.
Anthony Brown movido a la reserva de lesionados
news

Anthony Brown movido a la reserva de lesionados

Anthony Brown fue movido a la lista de reserva de lesionados un día antes del juego contra los Falcons. Para llenar el vacío en la lista, los Cowboys firmaron un liniero ofensivo de su escuadrón de prácticas.
"Todas las opciones están sobre la mesa" si Tyron no puede jugar
news

"Todas las opciones están sobre la mesa" si Tyron no puede jugar

Si Tyron Smith no puede jugar en el partido contra los Falcons, los Cowboys tendrán que ser creativos en cuanto a la combinación de jugadores ofensivos.
5 Claves del Juego: Falcons vs Cowboys - Semana 2
news

5 Claves del Juego: Falcons vs Cowboys - Semana 2

Victor Villalba comparte sus cinco claves para el juego ante los Atlanta Falcons.
Gallup: Grandes jugadas vendrán para los receptores
news

Gallup: Grandes jugadas vendrán para los receptores

Siendo realistas, los receptores de los Cowboys probablemente nunca iban a estar a la altura de las expectativas.

Advertising