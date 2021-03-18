FA Recap Day 3: Finalizing Deal With 2 Vets & More

The start of the free-agent signing period was actually a bit quieter than the first two days. While players around the league officially signed deals, the new activity was down from the first two days.

But here's a recap of things that happened for the Cowboys on Wednesday.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran deep snapper Jake McQuaide, who is a free agent after spending 10 years with the Rams. Obviously, his connection with the Cowboys would be special teams coordinator John Fassel, who coached him for many years with the Rams.

With the Cowboys to sign McQuaide, it signals the end of L.P. Ladouceur's time in Dallas. Ladouceur, who turned 40 recently, is an unrestricted free agent. He joined the Cowboys in 2005 and has currently played 253 career games in Dallas, just two short of Jason Witten's franchise record.

The Cowboys lost on of their drafted cornerbacks from the 2017 NFL Draft, but will be keeping another.

Two days after seeing Chido Awuzie leave for Cincinnati, Jourdan Lewis has agreed on a new deal with the Cowboys.

Lewis reportedly gets a three-year deal worth $16.5 million with $8 million of it guaranteed.

Lewis is valued as a slot corner with his ability to cover some of the quickest receivers and running backs in the league.

For 2021, the Cowboys have Lewis, Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs slotted as their top three corners for now, although it has been widely speculated the Cowboys could be targeting a cornerback with the No. 10 pick.

As expected, the Cowboys parted ways with Chris Jones, a veteran punter who has been with the team since 2011. Jones has been a mainstay for the Cowboys but after getting hurt last season, it forced the team to get a new punter, one that out-performed Jones in more ways than one.

Hunter Niswander finished the season with a 47.5 yard average, a better season finish than any of Jones' previous seasons. Jones had a career average of 44.5 yards per punt and his best season finish was 45.9 in 2016.

Cost-wise, the move will save the Cowboys around $1.5 million on the cap. With Jones, the punter spot occupied $2.5 million in cap space and with Niswander, it would be around $780,000, plus a $500,000 cap charge in dead money for Jones. (Read more)

One of the first free-agent moves of the offseason for the Cowboys was getting wide receiver Noah Brown back in the fold.