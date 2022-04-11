Offseason | 2022

Former RB Coach Gary Brown Passes Away

Apr 10, 2022 at 09:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have lost another member of their family on Sunday in the passing of Gary Brown, a former assistant coach of seven years.

Brown died at the age of 52 on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa. He was in hospice care for the last few weeks and has had significant health issues since leaving the Cowboys after the 2019 season.

Sunday night, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones issued a statement:

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre."

Brown was currently the running back coach at the University of Wisconsin but was recently reassigned to other duties due to his health issues.

Brown, a former star running back at Penn State, played eight seasons in the NFL. An eighth-round pick of the Oilers in 1991, Brown played five years in Houston, before finishing his career with the Chargers and the Giants.

Brown joined the Cowboys in 2013 as the running backs coach. His arrival gave an immediate boost to DeMarco Murray, who made the Pro Bowl in 2013 before a record-setting 2014 season that included an NFL-rushing record of 1,845 yards. Murray was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year before signing with the Eagles in the following free agency.

Brown was able to guide Darren McFadden to nearly 1,100 yards in 2015. After that, the Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott, who made the Pro Bowl three of his four years under Brown, only missing out in 2017 when he was suspended for six games.

After Jason Garrett was replaced as head coach in 2020, the Cowboys moved on from Brown as well.

He eventually joined Wisconsin, and coached the Badgers all of 2021 but health issues forced him to miss the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

Brown's passing is the latest of tragic news for the Cowboys family in the last month. Jerry Jones' longtime assistant Marylyn Love died in March at the age of 80 and then Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away just last week.

