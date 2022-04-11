Former RB Coach Gary Brown Passes Away

Brown died at the age of 52 on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa. He was in hospice care for the last few weeks and has had significant health issues since leaving the Cowboys after the 2019 season.

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre."