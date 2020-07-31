Friday, Jul 31, 2020 03:46 PM

Imágenes de los cambios dentro las instalaciones de los Cowboys

DAL-hs
Somos Cowboys

Inside Access: The Star in Frisco Re-configured

Views of the The Star in Frisco inside Ford Center on Fri., July 31 that demonstrate the different ways the club re-configured facilities used by players, coaches and football staff to abide by the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
1 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
2 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
3 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
4 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
5 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
6 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
7 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
8 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
9 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
10 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
11 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
12 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
13 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys
Views        of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
14 / 14

Views       

of the Dallas Cowboys headquarter changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/2020 Dallas Cowboys

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Galería de fotos de The Star en Frisco dentro del Ford Center que demuestran las diferentes formas en que el club reconfiguró los espacios utilizados por jugadores, entrenadores y personal de futbol para cumplir con los protocolos de salud y seguridad COVID-19 de la NFL.

Related Content

Stephen Jones habló sobre nuevos desafíos, WR y más
news

Stephen Jones habló sobre nuevos desafíos, WR y más

En una entrevista reciente, Stephen Jones habló sobre los nuevos desafíos de 2020, la posición por la que está más entusiasmado y cómo el no jugar juegos de pretemporada podría ser una ventaja.
Stephen Jones: Confiamos cien por ciento en Dak
news

Stephen Jones: Confiamos cien por ciento en Dak

Si bien Dak Prescott y los Cowboys no pudieron llegar a un acuerdo a largo plazo, Stephen Jones no siente nada más que respeto por su mariscal de campo y aún cree que podrán llegar a un acuerdo en el futuro.
Trevon Diggs dice estar listo para competir por la titularidad
news

Trevon Diggs dice estar listo para competir por la titularidad

El objetivo principal del esquinero novato Trevon Diggs es competir por un trabajo de titular.
Opciones para los compradores de boletos de temporada 2020
news

Opciones para los compradores de boletos de temporada 2020

Los boletos de temporada de los Dallas Cowboys no estarán disponibles para la temporada 2020 y se reanudarán en la temporada 2021.
Novatos están pasando por un campamento bastante inusual
news

Novatos están pasando por un campamento bastante inusual

Si este fuera otro verano en la historia de los Dallas Cowboys, un centro novato como Tyler Biadasz se estaría preparando para golpear cabezas con los veteranos y aprender sobre la vida de los profesionales.
Tyrone Crawford y Dontari Poe colocados en la lista de PUP
news

Tyrone Crawford y Dontari Poe colocados en la lista de PUP

Los linieros defensivos Tyrone Crawford y Dontari Poe han sido colocados en la lista de PUP. Aquí están todos los detalles de los recientes cambios en la lista de los Cowboys.
Cambios en la lista de los Cowboys
news

Cambios en la lista de los Cowboys

A continuación, están los recientes movimientos/cambios en la lista de los Cowboys que han ocurrido esta primera semana.
Maurice Canady decide ausentarse de la temporada 2020
news

Maurice Canady decide ausentarse de la temporada 2020

Se espera que el esquinero de los Cowboys, Maurice Canady, se retire voluntariamente de la temporada 2020, una opción para los jugadores de la NFL durante la pandemia de COVID-19 como parte de un ajuste al acuerdo de negociación colectiva de la liga, según NFL Media e informes.
Novatos y ciertos veterano regresaron a The Star
news

Novatos y ciertos veterano regresaron a The Star

Alrededor de 45 jugadores llegaron a The Star el lunes. Si bien las cosas ahora son muy diferentes, esto es un paso en la dirección correcta a medida que los equipos se preparan para la temporada.
Lamb y el resto de la clase del draft firman sus contratos
news

Lamb y el resto de la clase del draft firman sus contratos

Toda la clase del draft ha firmado oficialmente con los Cowboys. Los novatos llegaron a The Star el sábado para firmar sus contratos.
¿Habrá más jugadas explosivas en la ofensiva de los Cowboys?
news

¿Habrá más jugadas explosivas en la ofensiva de los Cowboys?

Con todas las armas ofensivas este año y recordando la mentalidad ofensiva del ex equipo de Mike McCarthy cuando estuvo con los Packers, ¿tendrá la ofensiva de los Cowboys jugadas más explosivas? Aquí la respuesta.

Advertising