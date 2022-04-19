Offseason | 2022

"Investigation Is Ongoing" For Kelvin Joseph

Apr 19, 2022
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Greg Trott

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys are still working to determine where things stand in regard to Kelvin Joseph, to hear it from team chief operating officer Stephen Jones.

Jones made an appearance on 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, he was asked several questions about Joseph, who was questioned by Dallas police over the weekend about a fatal shooting that occurred in March.

"The investigation is ongoing. We're waiting to get all of the information," Jones said.

Joseph has not been arrested or charged with a crime at this time. Two arrests were made in relation to the March 18 shooting death of Cameron Ray over the weekend, following Joseph's meeting with local law enforcement. His attorney confirmed that Joseph was in the suspects' car that night, but said he was not the shooter.

The Cowboys released a statement Friday evening, but Jones' declined to get into much more detail about the situation.

"We're not going to comment any further on any of the details at this point," he said. "The investigation is ongoing, we're obviously getting a lot details here. But that's all we're going to say at this point."

Jones did confirm, though, that Joseph was on hand for the beginning of the Cowboys' offseason program. Monday marked the start of the team's offseason program, which will culminate in OTAs and mandatory minicamp later this spring. Jones acknowledged that Joseph was on hand for Monday's

