"Investigation Is Ongoing" For Kelvin Joseph

Joseph has not been arrested or charged with a crime at this time. Two arrests were made in relation to the March 18 shooting death of Cameron Ray over the weekend, following Joseph's meeting with local law enforcement. His attorney confirmed that Joseph was in the suspects' car that night, but said he was not the shooter.

The Cowboys released a statement Friday evening, but Jones' declined to get into much more detail about the situation.

"We're not going to comment any further on any of the details at this point," he said. "The investigation is ongoing, we're obviously getting a lot details here. But that's all we're going to say at this point."