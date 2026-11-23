He began to find his groove again, quickly, and it took him only four games to gain the second-highest sack tally on the roster, again, behind only All-Pro Quinnen Williams, and with six games remaining in 2026.

That's James Houston.

"I think that's something a lot of NFL players deal with coming into the league, not having that same rules that they probably had in college or wherever they were at, and just coming in and having to sit and wait. And I think a lot of people struggle with that, but I'm pretty used to it," he said.

"It's not something I want to get used to, but when I go out there, I know I'm going to [impact games]. … [Sitting and waiting is] not easy at all, but I think it's about sticking to your process and knowing exactly who you are — that kind of helped me."

The Cowboys' defense will look for Houston to continue doing what he did in 2025 and, now unleashed, what he's doing again in 2026. And as for the progress he's seeing in the defensive unit as a whole, like Williams, Houston understands there are still areas to improve upon going forward.

But he understands the strides that have been made since Day 1.

"I think it's just everything coming together to be honest," he said. "I feel like we've been rushing pretty well in the beginning of the season. I know we were getting a lot of pressures but just not getting home. Now, I think it's just the completion of us continuing to work through our process and understanding that it wasn't that we weren't good enough.

"It was just how it played out. And so, eventually, we stuck to our process and it's paying off."