ARLINGTON, Texas — The tough road is one James Houston is far more familiar with being forced to take. That said, he is once again proving that, when given the chance, he can help swing games into his team's favor at the NFL level — his outing against the Tennessee Titans adding to that mounting pile of evidence.
Houston officially had two sacks against Cam Ward in Week 11, taking his recent tally to 3.5 sacks in the last four games.
That's James Houston.
That mark would've reached 4.5 sacks if not for one being deleted by a penalty against Joey Porter Jr. but, as it stands, he is still only 2.5 sacks away from beating his 2025 tally (5.5) that was second-most last season behind only Jadeveon Clowney.
"Coming [into the league] in the sixth round, a practice squad guy, it's always waiting for your opportunity and executing whenever you get it," Houston said after helping to power the Cowboys to a much-needed victory at home over the Titans. "I stay ready, and when I get out there, I make plays."
There's a reason he is just now getting started in that arena, though.
Houston was an afterthought in the team's defensive gameplan through the first two weeks, which is to say he wasn't really used at all, and was then ruled inactive in the four games that followed before he was given a chance in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
He began to find his groove again, quickly, and it took him only four games to gain the second-highest sack tally on the roster, again, behind only All-Pro Quinnen Williams, and with six games remaining in 2026.
That's James Houston.
"I think that's something a lot of NFL players deal with coming into the league, not having that same rules that they probably had in college or wherever they were at, and just coming in and having to sit and wait. And I think a lot of people struggle with that, but I'm pretty used to it," he said.
"It's not something I want to get used to, but when I go out there, I know I'm going to [impact games]. … [Sitting and waiting is] not easy at all, but I think it's about sticking to your process and knowing exactly who you are — that kind of helped me."
The Cowboys' defense will look for Houston to continue doing what he did in 2025 and, now unleashed, what he's doing again in 2026. And as for the progress he's seeing in the defensive unit as a whole, like Williams, Houston understands there are still areas to improve upon going forward.
But he understands the strides that have been made since Day 1.
"I think it's just everything coming together to be honest," he said. "I feel like we've been rushing pretty well in the beginning of the season. I know we were getting a lot of pressures but just not getting home. Now, I think it's just the completion of us continuing to work through our process and understanding that it wasn't that we weren't good enough.
"It was just how it played out. And so, eventually, we stuck to our process and it's paying off."
That's James Houston.
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 51-30 victory against the Tennessee Titans.