ARLINGTON, Texas — Quinnen Williams isn't keeping this one to himself. As it's gone over the past several weeks, and with the Dallas Cowboys struggling to string together wins, the All-Pro defensive tackle has been both accountable and quiet about improvements being made behind the scenes — in varying degrees.
He routinely, and very publicly, put the defensive faults on his own shoulders, even when the film and stats haven't borne that out as true. But after the demolition of the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 to move one game closer to .500, Williams was open and candid.
Time will tell if Mike Pettine's play-calling will help the unit turn the corner over when Christian Parker had those duties, but Williams mostly (key word) liked what he saw on Sunday.
"I think the biggest thing we just focused on was execution," he said. "No matter who called the call, no matter what call, the players on the field had to execute. I think, for the most part, we did a good job."
That said, he and the defense can't enjoy the same level of bragging as their offensive counterparts, allowing 30 points by Cam Ward, Tony Pollard and a Titans team that had only one win heading into the battle at AT&T Stadium.
"We still gave up 30 points," Williams added, being honest with himself and everyone else. "So we definitely got to go watch the film and learn from it and get better, because we know the defense we can be and we have a long way to go, and we have to take steps forward to get there."
One of those steps has already been taken: Williams is on demon time.
That's been the case for weeks now, actually. Heading into the late-game slate around the NFL, Williams led the league in tackles for loss with 16 on the season. He also finished the game with two sacks (eight sacks over the last eight games), two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
"I'm just doing every single thing I can possibly do up front to change the game," he said. "I think, especially from a defensive line standpoint, we've got the guys that can dominate. I'm just happy for the last few weeks that we've been taking a step forward and making plays, and trying to do the things we can to help this defense get to the right place that we know we can be.
"I'm super proud, no matter what we do but, like I said, we gave up 30 points, and we don't want to do that as a defense. We've got to go watch the film, learn from it and grow from it and play even better."
With Williams leading the on-field charge, the Cowboys are suddenly one of the best teams in the league at generating sacks over the past several games and in forcing takeaways.
If they can figure out the third-quarter lulls and finally put together a complete game, they'll take a huge step forward to matching an offense that, the last two weeks, have shot the lights out at AT&T Stadium.
"Yeah, that's unbelievable. [The offense is] unbelievable, man," he added. "It puts the urgency on the defense to get better, because we know we have offense like that, and it turns the urgency up for us to get better; and for us to learn from the film, fix things and get better.
"When you have a quarterback like that, who's playing at a high level, and an offense like that — that's how you play at a high level."
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 51-30 victory against the Tennessee Titans.