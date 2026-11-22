One of those steps has already been taken: Williams is on demon time.

That's been the case for weeks now, actually. Heading into the late-game slate around the NFL, Williams led the league in tackles for loss with 16 on the season. He also finished the game with two sacks (eight sacks over the last eight games), two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

"I'm just doing every single thing I can possibly do up front to change the game," he said. "I think, especially from a defensive line standpoint, we've got the guys that can dominate. I'm just happy for the last few weeks that we've been taking a step forward and making plays, and trying to do the things we can to help this defense get to the right place that we know we can be.

"I'm super proud, no matter what we do but, like I said, we gave up 30 points, and we don't want to do that as a defense. We've got to go watch the film, learn from it and grow from it and play even better."

With Williams leading the on-field charge, the Cowboys are suddenly one of the best teams in the league at generating sacks over the past several games and in forcing takeaways.

If they can figure out the third-quarter lulls and finally put together a complete game, they'll take a huge step forward to matching an offense that, the last two weeks, have shot the lights out at AT&T Stadium.

"Yeah, that's unbelievable. [The offense is] unbelievable, man," he added. "It puts the urgency on the defense to get better, because we know we have offense like that, and it turns the urgency up for us to get better; and for us to learn from the film, fix things and get better.