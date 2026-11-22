By the end of the first half, Lamb had already reached 103 receiving yards, the 12th time in his career he's hit the century mark in a half, and the eighth game he's done so in the first 30 minutes. Pickens, on the other hand, had only 22 receiving yards after two quarters, but the roles reversed in the second half. Over the third and fourth frames, Lamb added just 29 more yards to finish with 132 while Pickens racked up 80 to total 102.

Their effort marked the seventh time in the NFL this season that two players on the same team have both eclipsed the 100-yard mark. This was also the 41st game in Cowboys history that at least two players have reached 100 receiving yards in the same outing, and it was the first time the franchise has seen it done since Dec. 4, 2025. In that loss to the Detroit Lions, Lamb (121) and Ryan Flournoy (115) turned the trick.

So despite Lamb and Pickens topping 1,000 receiving yards for the 2025 season, this game was the first time both reached 100 yards in the same contest.

"It allows us to attack, to attack and to be the one throwing the punch," Prescott said of his two star wideouts providing a balanced statistical effort. "At that point, what can the defense do?"

"I feel like when (Lamb) plays the game, (his courageousness) definitely takes him farther than most guys around the league," Pickens said. He then went on to praise Prescott, saying, "As a QB, (getting two 100-yard receivers) is kind of hard to do if you've got a certain play that's supposed to go to a certain guy. But with Dak, you can always best believe he'll hit everybody if you're open."

While the Cowboys desperately needed this win, and there is certainly plenty to celebrate after rewriting the record books, Pickens knows they won't have long to relish in the 51-point performance. Not with the Cowboys' biggest rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, coming to town in just four days for a Thanksgiving showdown.