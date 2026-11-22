While many were anxious to see how the Dallas defense would perform after a topsy-turvy week, it was the Cowboys offense that stole the spotlight in a 51-30 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans. Led by an aerial attack that seemingly couldn't be stopped, the team scored points on all eight of its full possessions (not counting the kneel-down at the end) and reached the end zone seven times.
"Oh, definitely execution," wideout George Pickens responded when asked why the offense was firing on all cylinders. "Execution definitely put up the points today."
Dak Prescott completed 82.8% of his passes, and at one point completed 19 consecutive attempts to tie his franchise record. But this was by no means a one-man show. The quarterback benefited from the Pro Bowl wide receiver combo of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. Both topped 100 yards receiving in the game, and each scored a touchdown.
Together, the threesome entered what Lamb called a "flow state," where the passing was completely in sync.
"Dak's always been in the flow state," Pickens said. "He's been here 10 years, probably going on 11, and what he's been able to do, just where he is now, is amazing."
"(The Titans defense was) giving us the matchups that we wanted outside and guys were jumping out of their shoes," Prescott said. "CeeDee, GP (Pickens), Flo (Ryan Flournoy), whoever it was, were doing a great job of getting open, allowing my job to be easy."
By the end of the first half, Lamb had already reached 103 receiving yards, the 12th time in his career he's hit the century mark in a half, and the eighth game he's done so in the first 30 minutes. Pickens, on the other hand, had only 22 receiving yards after two quarters, but the roles reversed in the second half. Over the third and fourth frames, Lamb added just 29 more yards to finish with 132 while Pickens racked up 80 to total 102.
Their effort marked the seventh time in the NFL this season that two players on the same team have both eclipsed the 100-yard mark. This was also the 41st game in Cowboys history that at least two players have reached 100 receiving yards in the same outing, and it was the first time the franchise has seen it done since Dec. 4, 2025. In that loss to the Detroit Lions, Lamb (121) and Ryan Flournoy (115) turned the trick.
So despite Lamb and Pickens topping 1,000 receiving yards for the 2025 season, this game was the first time both reached 100 yards in the same contest.
"It allows us to attack, to attack and to be the one throwing the punch," Prescott said of his two star wideouts providing a balanced statistical effort. "At that point, what can the defense do?"
"I feel like when (Lamb) plays the game, (his courageousness) definitely takes him farther than most guys around the league," Pickens said. He then went on to praise Prescott, saying, "As a QB, (getting two 100-yard receivers) is kind of hard to do if you've got a certain play that's supposed to go to a certain guy. But with Dak, you can always best believe he'll hit everybody if you're open."
While the Cowboys desperately needed this win, and there is certainly plenty to celebrate after rewriting the record books, Pickens knows they won't have long to relish in the 51-point performance. Not with the Cowboys' biggest rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, coming to town in just four days for a Thanksgiving showdown.
"Anytime you can have a confidence boost in life, period, it's a super stepping stone where you can keep going forward," Pickens said. "Knowing that we also have lost a few before, we're not really running too high. We're just trying to keep the main thing the main thing, take one step at a time."
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 51-30 victory against the Tennessee Titans.