ARLINGTON, Texas — Quiet as it's been kept, this is one of the more balanced historical matchups in the NFL. Granted, the Cowboys and Titans have played only 16 times dating back to the days of the Houston Oilers, but it's been an intriguing battle.

As it stands, the Cowboys lead the series with a 9-7 record over the guys from Nashville, and they're desperately looking to make it 10-7 in Week 11.

A change in defensive play-caller in Dallas and a ticking clock to turn things around before the chance to steal the NFC East from the Giants disappears entirely — the Cowboys can't and aren't taking Tennessee for granted.