ARLINGTON, Texas — Quiet as it's been kept, this is one of the more balanced historical matchups in the NFL. Granted, the Cowboys and Titans have played only 16 times dating back to the days of the Houston Oilers, but it's been an intriguing battle.
As it stands, the Cowboys lead the series with a 9-7 record over the guys from Nashville, and they're desperately looking to make it 10-7 in Week 11.
A change in defensive play-caller in Dallas and a ticking clock to turn things around before the chance to steal the NFC East from the Giants disappears entirely — the Cowboys can't and aren't taking Tennessee for granted.
And this is where you can lock in for all of Dallas' highlights from AT&T Stadium as they clash with the Titans!
First Quarter
second play from scrimmage: Dak to Flo.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
move the chains.
Dak to James Mitchell checkdown left side.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
move the chains.
3rd-and-7: Dak to CeeDee— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
move em ...
creative pre-snap/at-snap motion on the Turpin endaround for the first down (offsides declined)— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
move the chains ...
3rd-and-2 (Titans 4-yard line): incomplete to the right flat to CeeDee.#Cowboys go for it on 4th-and-2: Dak takes off (THANK YOU 🔥) and gets the first down.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
1st-and-goal from the one-yard line.
Titans challenge the ruling on the field of a first down.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
result: call is UPHELD. #Cowboys https://t.co/S5GSkzUS6P
Javonte 👏🏾👏🏾— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
touchdinnnneeeeeeeee
Javonte Williams gets his 10th rushing touchdown of the season from a yard out on Dallas’ opening drive. After a Tennessee penalty, Dallas goes for two but can’t convert. 6-0, Cowboys.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 22, 2026
unnecessary roughness by John Franklin-Myers gives the #Cowboys the ball at the one-yard line after the TD so they go for two.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
incomplete to Pickens. (so the penalty wound up working in Titans' favor)
6-0, Dallas leads Tennessee
a great opening drive from scrimmage by the #Cowboys offense (save for the unsuccessful 2PC attempt):— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
14 plays, 73 yards, 6:73 TOP, TD
all eyes on Dallas' defense, even more so than in the first ten games.
Dak to James Mitchell for their second first down of the game.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
move the chains.
CeeDee Lamb has now surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth time in his seven-year #NFL career — with six+ games remaining in the 2026 season.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
he fell just 35 yards shy of doing it as a rookie, or he'd have seven consecutive seasons at that mark.#88Club
second endaround today for KaVontae Turpin (first down and now a touchdown).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Aubrey's PAT is good.#Cowboys score touchdowns on their first two offensive drives (failed 2PC).
13-3, Dallas leads Tennessee
6 plays, 74 yards, 3:21, TD
Two drives, two touchdowns for the Cowboys. KaVontae Turpin cashes in front 22 yards out on a carry out of the backfield. Cowboys grow the lead, 13-3.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 22, 2026
3rd-and-7: #Cowboys send the blitz (glee!).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
SACCCKKKKK .... THAT'S JAMES HOUSTON
James Houston gets a sack on third and seven, and the Titans go three and out to end the first quarter. Good pressure from DeMarvion Overshown to force Cam Ward right into Houston.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 22, 2026
Second Quarter
end Q1: #Cowboys offense finds pay dirt on both of their first two drives (Javonte Williams + KaVontae Turpin)#Cowboys defense bend but don't break on first drive (holds Titans to a field goal in the RZ) and quickly get off the field on the second drive (sack on third down,…— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Dak to CeeDee again ...— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
so move the chains, again.
Dak escapes pressure to the right and tosses the lob to CeeDee for the ... ahem ...TOUCHDDIIIINNNEEEEE— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
shaping up to be another monster game for CeeDee Lamb.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
he already has 76 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches with nearly 13 minutes remaining in the first half. #Cowboys #Titans https://t.co/4B2RJzXsZV
SACK .— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
ELIJAH GARCIA
that's his third sack of the 2026 season. #Cowboys
3rd-and-8: Quinnen Williams gets his second PBU of the day at the LOS, ball falls incomplete.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
doing his best JJ Watt impression today.
Titans good on the field goal: 20-6, #Cowboys lead
Dak with pressure in his face to Schoonmaker.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
move the chains.
good time in the pocket for Dak on that one and he finds, guess who?— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
88.
move the chains.
Dak to GP3— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
touchdiiinnnneeeeeeee mayne
four offensive drives by the #Cowboys ... four touchdowns.
Aubrey's PAT is good for the third time today.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
27-6, #Cowboys lead Titans https://t.co/UX5F9r1jJZ
Javonte Williams 👏🏾👏🏾 sent that dude to the netherealm on that blitz pickup that led to the Pickens touchdown.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Big Q ... TFL.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
what a demon ... what an absolutely accountable demon.
Quinnen Williams ... SACK. https://t.co/Y6S1hRcWCp pic.twitter.com/UVEr1bqbQT— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
WOW.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Cam Ward escapes pressure, gets near the first-down marker, gets hit by Justin Barron, goes flying, tries to brace with the ball but the its bounces up and into the hands of the #Cowboys.
almost the CeeDee Lamb in Indy outcome, but they rule his elbow was down.
Titans…
Third Quarter
at the start of the second half, Quinnen Williams leads the NFL with tackles for loss (17 and counting). #Cowboys— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Dak escapes pressure long enough to find Pickens downfield for the chain-mover.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
so move 'em.
31 yahhhhddddsss
JAVONTE WILLIAMS 👏🏾👏🏾— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
TOUCHDINNNNEEEEEEE https://t.co/SQ3BekkFjr
7 plays, 71 yards, 4:10 TOP, touchdown #Cowboys answer with another TD of their own to make it a 34-16 contest against the Titans.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Dak.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Cedarian.
ballplayers supreme.
move the chains ... 24 yahds.
two things on that play:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
1. CHRIST ALMIGHTY THAT BLITZ PICKUP BY JASHAUN CORBIN
2. GEORGE PICKENS ARE YOU EVEN A HUMAN BEING?!
#Cowboys challenge the calling on the field.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
OVERTURNED ON REVIEW.
DALLAS TOUCHDOWN https://t.co/pqrQQrUQq4
Brian Schottenheimer's challenge is successful, and Dak Prescott is in for the touchdown after a 30 yard reception from George Pickens (with a great pass pro rep from Jashaun Corbin) sets it up. Unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Pickens after the TD makes it a 48-yard extra…— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 22, 2026
Aubrey's PAT is good.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
41-23, #Cowboys lead Titans
that drive by Dallas: 6 plays, 74 yards, 3:02 TOP, TD
Joey Porter Jr. is exceptional covering receivers across the middle of the field. Gets a PBU on Carnell Tate.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 22, 2026
SACKKKKK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
THAT IS JAMES HOUSTON ... AGAIN!!!
Dak escapes pressure and the defender thinks he's gonna slide but nah, he takes flight.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
move the chains lol
end Q3: #Cowboys offense continues to have its way with the Titans — six possessions, six touchdowns.#Cowboys defense is glad that quarter is over — gave up two touchdowns on two drives before clamping down on the third possession.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
41-23, Dallas leads to begin Q4
Fourth Quarter
the throw to Pickens is ruled incomplete after Titans challenge so the #Cowboys will fail to score a touchdown for the first time in seven drives.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
Aubrey eeks in the field goal.
44-23, Dallas leads Tennessee with 11:33 remaining in regulation
lol ... ok so after a wild sequence of events that included the pressure from Shemar James and forced fumble by Quinnen Williams bouncing through the hands of 97 players, it's Bell with the recovery and the return for 70 yards.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
the #Cowboys will take it lol
A strip sack from Quinnen Williams rolls all over the place and is scooped up by Markquese Bell, who runs it all the way to the Tennessee 15-yard line. First turnover of the game for the Cowboys defense, second sack of the day for Quinnen Williams.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 22, 2026
this marks the first time the #Cowboys have scored at least 50 points in a game since their 54-point outing against the Colts in 2022.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2026
yes, i know, it's the Titans.
the stat is still the stat.