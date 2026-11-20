"Yeah, pretty much the only difference is just the voices in the head, in the headphones," he said. " Instead of C.P., it's going to be Mike, and it's pretty similar play calls and things of that nature. So it's really not a big difference."

Players and coaches alike have pointed out that it is still Parker's scheme and playbook, seeing as he'll remain defensive coordinator heading into Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

There is a human element to all of this as well, and that means getting accustomed to Pettine's style of play-calling and his communication style as a whole, given the fact he only arrived a short time ago versus Parker having coached James the entire offseason and 10 games into the regular season.

"I wouldn't say that I know him as well as I know C.P., and I wouldn't say that he knows me as well as C.P. knows me, but, I mean, it's all mutual," James explained. "And at the end of the day, I have to do my job, and he has to do his job for this defense to be where I want to be."

And is James stunned by the move?

"I'm not surprised anymore in this business," he admitted. "Anything can happen on any given day. We were all shocked but, at the end of the day, it's a business, and if they see you not getting a job, then they're gonna replace you."

Things will get very interesting going forward, that's for sure.

Parker made his feelings on the matter very clear and is working through the "significant" disappointment in the decision that he pushed back against, going so far as to consider departing Dallas before ultimately refocusing to try and help the Cowboys pivot from a 4-6 record as they also try to avoid a 1-5 record at AT&T Stadium when the Tennessee Titans and a familiar face in Tony Pollard roll into town.

Pettine will call plays from the sideline, moving down from the coaches' booth where he's been up to this point, but Parker isn't taking the elevator up.

Instead, they'll both be on the sideline this coming Sunday, Pettine told media on Friday, and James spoke to how that dynamic might look for players still working to sort through what's happening atop the defensive coaching totem pole.