ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys defense was in the headlines all week, as Brian Schottenheimer announced senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine would take over as Dallas' defensive play-caller, while Christian Parker remained the defensive coordinator.
In his first game calling plays since being the Packers DC in 2020, the Pettine-called Cowboys defense gave up 30 points and 346 yards to the Titans on Sunday in a 51-30 win for Dallas. It wasn't all pretty, but Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer was happy with the unit's performance.
"Very proud," Schottenheimer said. "Very proud of those guys. I think the first half was outstanding, but I thought they did a great job of blocking out the noise and working. I was really excited for how they performed."
In the first half, the Cowboys did not allow the Titans into the end zone and held Tennessee's offense to three points. As a whole, the Cowboys defense held Tennessee to 3 of 10 third down conversions, sacked Cam Ward five times and were +1 in the turnover battle of a strip sack from Quinnen Williams that was scooped up by Markquese Bell.
One additional adjustment Dallas made defensively this week? Simplifying things on defense. Schottenheimer said the "menu was a little bit tighter" referring to defensive play calls this week, which seemed to lead to better execution at times.
"We were moving some pieces around and using guys different ways, but overall we talked all week about trying to do simple better and trying to tackle and communicate and take care of the football," Schottenheimer said. "So, I think it was more of that; do simple better. Overall, I just thought the execution was very good today."
Coming into Sunday, the Titans 1-8 record had, and still has, them in position for the #1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. For Schottenheimer, that didn't factor in how he judged the defense's performance with Pettine calling the shots.
"I look at the defense as a whole," Schottenheimer said. "Again, Mike Pettine called the plays. In general, play calling is very unique, but the defense played well today. And that's the players, the coaches, I thought CP and Pettine were great together, exactly like we had talked about with you guys. And again, I thought overall the defensive unit played really well."
Better execution and better tackling were two things that Schottenheimer has asked for more of from his defense through the first 10 games of the season. He believes simplifying things helped do that.
"We tackled. I thought they played hard. They played really, really hard," Schottenheimer said. "Shoot, had the fumble recovery that Markquese Bell had. And then there was another one that was out, had a bunch of tipped balls that seemed to hang up there in the air forever. I thought we were going to get our hands on one of those, but it was great to also come out with a plus one in the giveaway takeaway."
Parker called the Cowboys' decision to take play-calling duties away from him "not an ideal situation for me personally" earlier in the week, but Schottenheimer said that the communication between Parker and Pettine this week was "very, very good."
Now, the Cowboys will look to find another defensive performance under their new defensive coaching structure that's good enough for them to win their first back-to-back games this season on Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Eagles.
Views from the Dallas Cowboys 51-30 victory against the Tennessee Titans.