Coming into Sunday, the Titans 1-8 record had, and still has, them in position for the #1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. For Schottenheimer, that didn't factor in how he judged the defense's performance with Pettine calling the shots.

"I look at the defense as a whole," Schottenheimer said. "Again, Mike Pettine called the plays. In general, play calling is very unique, but the defense played well today. And that's the players, the coaches, I thought CP and Pettine were great together, exactly like we had talked about with you guys. And again, I thought overall the defensive unit played really well."

Better execution and better tackling were two things that Schottenheimer has asked for more of from his defense through the first 10 games of the season. He believes simplifying things helped do that.

"We tackled. I thought they played hard. They played really, really hard," Schottenheimer said. "Shoot, had the fumble recovery that Markquese Bell had. And then there was another one that was out, had a bunch of tipped balls that seemed to hang up there in the air forever. I thought we were going to get our hands on one of those, but it was great to also come out with a plus one in the giveaway takeaway."

Parker called the Cowboys' decision to take play-calling duties away from him "not an ideal situation for me personally" earlier in the week, but Schottenheimer said that the communication between Parker and Pettine this week was "very, very good."