"Just in the simple fact of, you just said six guys, what do you stop?" Prescott said of the offense spreading the ball around. "Or do you try to lean on one guy, we've got another dynamic receiver. Try to just play soft, we're going to run the ball at you. We've got big tight ends who create matchups. I think when we lock in and focus on what we can do, we have great communication and our effort's at the highest level, I think we're the toughest offense out there."

For the first time this season, both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens had over 100 receiving yards. Sometimes the receiving category has been lopsided, with one having more than the other. When the production is balanced though, Prescott sees the offense having more opportunities to be aggressive.

"You feel it. I guess you feel it just when it goes into the game plan of trying to attack the corners. We knew we were going to attack these corners, they were going to give us times of one-on-one whether they're in shell or not in their quarters, and we had to attack it. Those reminders as well on the sideline between me, Will [Grier], [Steve Shimko], Sam [Howell], Kyle [Trask], let's attack these guys out there, and as long as they're giving me those looks, I was going to be getting it to those guys."

"It allows us to attack, and to be the one throwing the punch. At that point, what can the defense do? And as I said, are you going to double those guys? Well then we're just going to run the ball all day long. So the more we can get those two guys going together, the more favorable looks we'll get."

Going into Week 11, Prescott said the biggest coaching point emphasized by Schottenheimer and Dallas' staff was the tempo of the game, and the Cowboys' ability to win the time of possession battle. They did so, with 32:54 of possession compared to Tennessee's 27:06.

"Being able to control that in the first half and start the game off that way, I think was vital," Prescott said. "It allowed us to get going on offense. Run, pass, play action, do whatever we needed to do, and the defense did a good job of getting stops and winning third down. And when you do that, you can control time of possession, you can build off of that getting in the second half."

The Cowboys hope to carry the momentum from their previous three offensive performances into Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has thrown for over 1,000 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns in that three-week span, and Dallas' 91 combined points in the last two weeks are the third-most in franchise history.

The goal now? Stay in rhythm and find the first consecutive wins of the season.