Jones Hoping Dak Returns "Within 4 Four Games" 

Rush is expected to start Sunday against the Bengals after filling in for Prescott in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Bucs. Rush and Grier are both currently on the practice squad.

Jones added that it's "unlikely" that the club would bring in a veteran quarterback to replace Prescott in the short term, given the current backup quarterbacks' experience level in the offense.

"Those guys know the offense well, have a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot," Jones said.

Prescott suffered a fracture to his right thumb against the Bucs and underwent surgery Monday to repair it. Jones said the prognosis from the medical staff was that "Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick."