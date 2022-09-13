Jones Hoping Dak Returns "Within 4 Four Games" 

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott will not go on short-term injured reserve following thumb surgery Monday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.
"I think what we're going to do here is we won't be putting him on IR," Jones said. "Which means that we want him to be a consideration for playing within the next four games.
"Consequently, the people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played all preseason — Cooper Rush and (Will) Grier."
Rush is expected to start Sunday against the Bengals after filling in for Prescott in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Bucs. Rush and Grier are both currently on the practice squad.
Jones added that it's "unlikely" that the club would bring in a veteran quarterback to replace Prescott in the short term, given the current backup quarterbacks' experience level in the offense.
"Those guys know the offense well, have a lot of reps in it, and consequently give us our best shot," Jones said.
Prescott suffered a fracture to his right thumb against the Bucs and underwent surgery Monday to repair it. Jones said the prognosis from the medical staff was that "Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick."
Putting Prescott on IR would mean a minimum four-game absence, so clearly the club is optimistic he might be able to return within the next month.