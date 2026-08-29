With future uncertain, Jordan Hudson shines in finale

That perhaps includes Hudson, who had just three catches for 27 yards combined in the first two exhibition games before his breakout performance Friday night. Still, he knows his ticket to sticking with the Cowboys will be his work on special teams, and he finished the game with one special teams tackle, his second of the preseason.

"Probably making the stop on coverage, most definitely," Hudson responded about his best play in the eyes of the coaches. "I think they know I can score touchdowns."

Whether Hudson makes the final cut or not, his football career may not be over. He's among a group of more than 40 players, both college and NFL, who have sued the NCAA in an effort to gain another season of eligibility and immediately enter the transfer portal.

Each of the Power 4 conferences passed rules that would severely punish schools that added players who had signed a pro contract with an NFL team, but a Dallas County judge agreed with the plaintiffs, enacting a temporary restraining order. Meaning, there is still a chance Hudson could return to the college ranks for another season.

Said head coach Brian Schottenheimer, "Honestly, I don't know the rules, but I do know that Huddy played great tonight. … We'll figure that out over these next couple of days."

Despite an uncertain future, Hudson, who spent one year with TCU before playing the last three seasons with SMU, is concentrating on the Cowboys.

"As of right now, I'm focused on making this team," Hudson said. "That's where my priority's at. But if the opportunity comes and I get cut, we'll figure it out. … I'm not really worrying about college football. I'm in the NFL, so that's what I'm focused on right now."