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Kurt Daniels

With future uncertain, Jordan Hudson shines in finale

Aug 28, 2026 at 11:33 PM
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Kurt Daniels

Editor of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine / Dallas Cowboys Game Program

08_28_ Jordan Hudson

The odds of making the Dallas Cowboys' roster have been steep for undrafted rookie Jordan Hudson, simply because of the veteran talent ahead of him on the wide receiver depth chart.

But that doesn't mean he wasn't going to go down without a fight. And while Hudson might have a plan in place if he doesn't make the team - one that involves a unique ruling that could actually put him back in college football - he looked more like a pro player at AT&T Stadium.

In the Cowboys' final game of the preseason, a 27-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Hudson stood out among those trying to earn a spot with the team, whether that be on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

"Really just, man, showing them that I could be here, I could play on this level," Hudson said when asked what was going through his mind during the game. "That's really all I was worrying about. … Trying not to focus on anybody else's success and really worrying about what I could do when I get in the game."

What he did was haul in four catches for a game-high 97 yards, which included a leaping 52-yard grab late in the third quarter. Then on the first play of the final frame, he followed that by hauling in a 26-yard pass in the back right corner of the end zone, keeping his feet in bounds to give the Cowboys their first touchdown of the game.

"We have a lot of talent in that receiver room," quarterback Sam Howell said, "and I hate to even only keep so many guys because there's a lot of young guys on this roster right now that deserve to make the team."

That perhaps includes Hudson, who had just three catches for 27 yards combined in the first two exhibition games before his breakout performance Friday night. Still, he knows his ticket to sticking with the Cowboys will be his work on special teams, and he finished the game with one special teams tackle, his second of the preseason.

"Probably making the stop on coverage, most definitely," Hudson responded about his best play in the eyes of the coaches. "I think they know I can score touchdowns."

Whether Hudson makes the final cut or not, his football career may not be over. He's among a group of more than 40 players, both college and NFL, who have sued the NCAA in an effort to gain another season of eligibility and immediately enter the transfer portal.

Each of the Power 4 conferences passed rules that would severely punish schools that added players who had signed a pro contract with an NFL team, but a Dallas County judge agreed with the plaintiffs, enacting a temporary restraining order. Meaning, there is still a chance Hudson could return to the college ranks for another season.

Said head coach Brian Schottenheimer, "Honestly, I don't know the rules, but I do know that Huddy played great tonight. … We'll figure that out over these next couple of days."

Despite an uncertain future, Hudson, who spent one year with TCU before playing the last three seasons with SMU, is concentrating on the Cowboys.

"As of right now, I'm focused on making this team," Hudson said. "That's where my priority's at. But if the opportunity comes and I get cut, we'll figure it out. … I'm not really worrying about college football. I'm in the NFL, so that's what I'm focused on right now."

Which Hudson certainly proved on this night.

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