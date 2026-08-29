Marist Liufau to have surgery on fractured forearm; will miss 'some weeks'

Liufau has played in all 34 games over the last two years for the Cowboys since they drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2024 NFL out of Notre Dame.

Heading into his third season with Dallas, the Cowboys had Liufau make a position change from inside linebacker to outside linebacker in Christian Parker's scheme.

"It's definitely been a challenge, learning something new and trying to keep up with the guys, but they've helped me so much, that room, I can't thank them enough," Liufau said of the position change on Wednesday. "Our coaches, coach [Chidera Uzo-Diribe], the amount of time that they help me in this process and have poured into me, I'm so grateful for that."

Last season, Liufau saw a significant jump in his playing times on special teams, going from playing 35% of the snaps his rookie season to 75% (361 snaps) last year. On the same token, Liufau's defensive snaps decreased from 521 in 2024 to 202 in 2025.

With the Cowboys roster needing to be trimmed down to 53 on Sunday, special teams plays an important role and often times is a determining factor for those deeper in the depth chart making or missing the team. Liufau understands the importance of the third phase of the game.

"PJ Locke said the best: special teams is all art and effort," Liufau said. "That can really get you security and a roster spot. I'm going all out, giving it [my] all, and not having any pride. Obviously, everyone wants to be the best offensive or defensive player in the league, but playing special teams, it takes putting your pride aside and going out there with 100 percent effort."

Schottenheimer spoke glowingly about what Liufau has brought to special teams as well.

"Losing Marist as a football player is tough," Schottenheimer said. "Unfortunately, it's part of the business. You guys all know him and the way he'll attack his rehab. So, we'll get surgery done as soon as we can and next man up. But yeah, he was a critical, critical part of not just two or three special teams, really all four. He's a four-core guy that you just rely on and he plays the game with violence. We have some other guys in that locker room that do that as well."