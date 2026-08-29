 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tommy Yarrish

Marist Liufau to have surgery on fractured forearm; will miss 'some weeks'

Aug 28, 2026 at 11:21 PM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_28_ Marist Liufau

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cowboys outside linebacker Marist Liufau is expected to miss "some weeks" with a fractured forearm and will have surgery as early as Monday, according to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Liufau suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the Saints late in the first quarter while making a tackle.

"What a great competitor. He'll be back." Schottenheimer said of Liufau.

Liufau has played in all 34 games over the last two years for the Cowboys since they drafted him in the 3rd round of the 2024 NFL out of Notre Dame.

Heading into his third season with Dallas, the Cowboys had Liufau make a position change from inside linebacker to outside linebacker in Christian Parker's scheme.

"It's definitely been a challenge, learning something new and trying to keep up with the guys, but they've helped me so much, that room, I can't thank them enough," Liufau said of the position change on Wednesday. "Our coaches, coach [Chidera Uzo-Diribe], the amount of time that they help me in this process and have poured into me, I'm so grateful for that."

Last season, Liufau saw a significant jump in his playing times on special teams, going from playing 35% of the snaps his rookie season to 75% (361 snaps) last year. On the same token, Liufau's defensive snaps decreased from 521 in 2024 to 202 in 2025.

With the Cowboys roster needing to be trimmed down to 53 on Sunday, special teams plays an important role and often times is a determining factor for those deeper in the depth chart making or missing the team. Liufau understands the importance of the third phase of the game.

"PJ Locke said the best: special teams is all art and effort," Liufau said. "That can really get you security and a roster spot. I'm going all out, giving it [my] all, and not having any pride. Obviously, everyone wants to be the best offensive or defensive player in the league, but playing special teams, it takes putting your pride aside and going out there with 100 percent effort."

Schottenheimer spoke glowingly about what Liufau has brought to special teams as well.

"Losing Marist as a football player is tough," Schottenheimer said. "Unfortunately, it's part of the business. You guys all know him and the way he'll attack his rehab. So, we'll get surgery done as soon as we can and next man up. But yeah, he was a critical, critical part of not just two or three special teams, really all four. He's a four-core guy that you just rely on and he plays the game with violence. We have some other guys in that locker room that do that as well."

As the Cowboys mull over their roster decisions in the next 48 hours, Liufau's injury may change how Dallas approaches constructing their roster. NFL teams can designate a maximum of two players to return on the final day of roster decisions, but they'll need to miss at least the first four weeks of the season. Based on Liufau's situation, he could fall into that category depending on the other injuries the Cowboys are dealing with.

Related Content

news

Sam Howell feels he did 'the best I could' as Cowboys backup QB decision looms

Cowboys QB Sam Howell feels he did "the best I could" in Dallas' QB2 battle, and has left the team with another big decision to make ahead of Sunday, when the roster will be trimmed to 53 players.

news

Eatman: Sam Howell just took someone's spot

The final preseason game doesn't always a lot of clarity but there are exceptions. And Sam Howell was the exception on this game as the backup quarterback likely did enough to make the team, which means he took a spot from someone.

news

With future uncertain, Jordan Hudson shines in finale

Jordan Hudson turned heads in the preseason finale, posting 97 yards and a touchdown while continuing his push for a roster spot.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys lose late, 27-24

The Cowboys rally to tie the game in the fourth quarter but come up short in the end, losing to the Saints, 27-24.

news

Spagnola: Hard to unpack key roster decisions

The Cowboys enter roster cutdown weekend with several tough decisions still unresolved, including a neck-and-neck battle between quarterbacks Joe Milton and Sam Howell for the backup role behind Dak Prescott.

news

Starlights: Sam Howell leads 2nd touchdown drive to tie game

The Dallas Cowboys close out their 2026 preseason at AT&T Stadium against the New Orleans Saints. Check out the key plays and highlights here!

news

Marist Liufau on cross-training, special teams and Von Miller influence

This marks not only the third season for Marist Liufau, but also his third defensive coordinator with the Cowboys, and the former third-round pick is candid about what it all means for 2026.

news

Jonathan Mingo understands task at hand in preseason finale: 'Just make plays'

After a frustrating past few years, Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo knows what he's capable of and is looking to prove himself worthy of being on Dallas' roster by simply "making plays."

news

Cowboys-Saints: How to Watch, Listen, Stream | Preseason Week 3

The fiery joint practice between the Cowboys and Saints effectively set the table for what should be an intense preseason finale in Dallas.

news

Practice Points: News and notes from final Cowboys training camp practice

News and notes from the Cowboys' final training camp practice on Wednesday, as Dallas now prepares for their final preseason game against the Saints on Friday.

news

Practice Points: Dak Prescott, Caleb Downs highlight 1st Ford Center practice

In their first practice at the Star in Frisco, the Cowboys' stars like Dak Prescott, Caleb Downs and George Pickens made highlight plays for the fans in attendance.

Advertising