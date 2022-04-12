Offseason | 2022

Kelvin Joseph Highlights List Of Number Changes

Apr 12, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Kelvin-Joseph-Highlights-List-Of-Number-Changes-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Kelvin Joseph will be sporting a familiar number when he takes the field in his second season – the No. 1.

Thanks to the NFL's new rules that allow players to wear a wider variety of numbers, switches are becoming more common at this time in the league calendar. The Cowboys have 13 number changes as they prepare for their 2022 offseason program.

The most notable of those is Joseph, the No. 44 overall pick in last year's draft. The Cowboys initially assigned him No. 24 upon selecting him in the second round, but Joseph wore No. 1 as a college player at both Kentucky and LSU, and he'll continue to do that as the first defensive player to wear No. 1 in team history.

The cornerback group as a whole is going to look quite different, as Jourdan Lewis moved into No. 2 and Anthony Brown moved into No. 3 this offseason.

Those are the most noteworthy changes, but several other contributors are making a switch. Chauncey Golston is moving into No. 99 after wearing No. 59 as a rookie. New addition Dante Fowler Jr. has also chose No. 56, the number he has worn for most of his pro career. Veteran fullback Ryan Nall, who just signed last week, is sporting No. 35.

Joseph isn't the only young player with a new number. Second-year safety Israel Mukuamu has moved into No. 24, while third-year running backs Rico Dowdle and Sewo Olonilua are now wearing No. 23 and No. 33, respectively.

Second-year tight end Ian Bunting has also moved into No. 89, while second-year defensive tackle Josiah Bronson is currently wearing No. 94. Second-year kicker Chris Naggar is wearing No. 19.

You can likely expect to see more changes in this department. The Cowboys have yet to add their rookie draft class, as well as whatever undrafted and veteran free agents they sign between now and the start of training camp.

It's a good bet the number shuffling isn't done quite yet.

Related Content

news

Back & Forth: RB Gets Interesting In 2023

The Cowboys' running back situation is clearly settled for 2022, but it's not too early to start thinking about how different it could look next year.

news

Scouting Report: What To Expect From Dante Fowler

In 2015, he was the first defensive player taken off the board. But now on his fourth team, is edge-rusher Dante Fowler the same player? Here's a full scouting report.

news

Back & Forth: Cowboys Addressed Safety, But Done?

The Cowboys signed both of their starting safeties last month in free agency, but from a long-term perspective, this might be a position the Cowboys want to address in the draft.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2021

news

Former RB Coach Gary Brown Passes Away

Brown spent seven years as the Cowboys assistant coach, leading DeMarco Murray and Ezekiel Elliott to their best pro seasons.

news

Spagnola: Traveling Back On The Wright Road

A fitting tribute to one of the greatest players in Cowboys history, Hall of Famer Rayfield "Big Cat" Wright.

news

Cowboys Sign Veteran Fullback Ryan Nall

The Cowboys signed free-agent fullback Ryan Nall on Friday, adding a core special teams player who can also provide depth in the backfield.

news

Cowboys Legend Rayfield Wright Passes Away

Rayfield Wright, one of the most legendary players in Cowboys history and a member of both the Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, passed away Thursday.

news

How 1989 Draft Shaped The Cowboys' Dynasty

The beginning of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s actually began with the 1989 NFL Draft, the team's first in the Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson era.

news

Mick Shots: Looking For A Full Tank Of D-Law

Breaking down the reworking of D-Law's contract and how it helped secure the signings of several other players. Plus, kicking the tires, being cap savvy and a DT he'd like to see the Cowboys grab.

news

5 Second-Year Players To Watch For The Cowboys

Besides reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons, here are five more second-year on the Cowboys roster who could have a larger role for the Cowboys in 2022.

Advertising