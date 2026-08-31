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Mailbag: Any surprises with final cuts?

Aug 31, 2026 at 09:02 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Any surprises for you with the final cuts, whether it was a guy making the team or being left off– Arthur Davis/Dallas, TX

Nick: As much as we analyze each and every move the Cowboys make - or don't make - it gets to a point where you're not really surprised a lot by what happens, even with the roster cuts.

Sure, I thought they'd keep one of the three running backs as the No. 3, but it turns out all of them were cut. However, it's not a shock considering the rules of the practice squad and how to elevate players on game day. I wouldn't be shocked if Mafah, Blue and Abanikanda are all brought back to the practice squad and get elevated for certain games. I'd do that with both running back and linebacker - a pair of positions that are thin in numbers for now.

About 10 days ago, I would've been really surprised that Sam Williams didn't make the team and Tyrus Wheat did. I also wasn't sure Ameer Speed would be on the team but after the last few weeks, he's been really good. His size and length make him someone you want to continue to develop.

Overall, nothing too surprising. I will be shocked if this is the 53-man roster on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. There's always a few more changes to make.

Tommy: I would say there were some surprising things, but I don't know if I was absolutely floored by something. I thought one of Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah and Israel Abanikanda would make the 53 and Dallas would carry four backs. I know Nick mentioned the elevate them per game and see what happens strategy, but I'm not so sure how sustainable that is.

I thought Reddy Steward had done enough to make this team. He was a bright spot in a lot of dark ones last season for the defense and helped on special teams. That said, Ameer Speed had gotten a lot of love towards the end of the preseason and training camp so I'm not surprised by that. I do think that cornerback is one of the positions the Cowboys are combing the waiver wire/free agent market for, so one of Speed or maybe Caelen Carson could be guys that end up getting replaced.

Tyrus Wheat over Sam Williams made sense to me because of the experience and type of player that Wheat is on special teams. Williams had some splash plays for the unit last year, but I think Wheat is the more consistent player.

All in all, nothing shocking from the moves that Dallas made, and there's still the waiver wire and free agency additions that could happen on Monday before we get a better picture of what this team is going to look like going forward.

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