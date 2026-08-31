Mailbag: Any surprises with final cuts?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Any surprises for you with the final cuts, whether it was a guy making the team or being left off? – Arthur Davis/Dallas, TX

Nick: As much as we analyze each and every move the Cowboys make - or don't make - it gets to a point where you're not really surprised a lot by what happens, even with the roster cuts.

Sure, I thought they'd keep one of the three running backs as the No. 3, but it turns out all of them were cut. However, it's not a shock considering the rules of the practice squad and how to elevate players on game day. I wouldn't be shocked if Mafah, Blue and Abanikanda are all brought back to the practice squad and get elevated for certain games. I'd do that with both running back and linebacker - a pair of positions that are thin in numbers for now.

About 10 days ago, I would've been really surprised that Sam Williams didn't make the team and Tyrus Wheat did. I also wasn't sure Ameer Speed would be on the team but after the last few weeks, he's been really good. His size and length make him someone you want to continue to develop.