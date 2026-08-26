Mailbag: Special teams value at wide receiver?

From year to year, the wide receiver room depth usually depends on special teams. So if they decide to keep only five receivers on the roster, would you rather have KaVonte Turpin's return speed on special teams over Jonathan Mingo's or Camden Brown's size, pursuit and tackling? Why is Turpin considered such a lock? It seems like choosing a luxury over practicality. – Marco Aspaas/Vancouver, WA

Mickey: With last season's special teams performance rather poor, not sure diminishing your second-best special teams threat (Brandon Aubrey the first) is a wise move. How many teams out there have a three-time Pro Bowl return guy, a threat to take the ball to the house with every touch like Turpin, just to keep your fourth or fifth receiving threat. Please. Let's get real. If you prefer, keep five receivers and Turpin as your C.J. Goodwin of special teams. And by the way, none of those other wide receivers you are keeping have the speed threat of Turpin, something this offense desperately needs in three or four receiver formations to keep defenses from ganging up on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens with double teams. Turpin is not a luxury. He is a necessity. Well worth the $4.6 million cap hit, as opposed to the $2.4 million in dead money if released.