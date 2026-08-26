 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Special teams value at wide receiver?

Aug 26, 2026 at 09:02 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
Temp-Mailbag_8_26

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

From year to year, the wide receiver room depth usually depends on special teams. So if they decide to keep only five receivers on the roster, would you rather have KaVonte Turpin's return speed on special teams over Jonathan Mingo's or Camden Brown's size, pursuit and tackling? Why is Turpin considered such a lock? It seems like choosing a luxury over practicality. – Marco Aspaas/Vancouver, WA

Mickey: With last season's special teams performance rather poor, not sure diminishing your second-best special teams threat (Brandon Aubrey the first) is a wise move. How many teams out there have a three-time Pro Bowl return guy, a threat to take the ball to the house with every touch like Turpin, just to keep your fourth or fifth receiving threat. Please. Let's get real. If you prefer, keep five receivers and Turpin as your C.J. Goodwin of special teams. And by the way, none of those other wide receivers you are keeping have the speed threat of Turpin, something this offense desperately needs in three or four receiver formations to keep defenses from ganging up on CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens with double teams. Turpin is not a luxury. He is a necessity. Well worth the $4.6 million cap hit, as opposed to the $2.4 million in dead money if released.

Tommy: Yes I would still rather have Turpin, and if you're limiting me to five, I'm probably taking Jonathan Mingo. That's nothing against Camden Brown, he's been phenomenal, but I'd rather have the experience, albeit limited, that Mingo has.

I'll also say this: I think the Cowboys should keep both Mingo and Brown. I think those are your two guys that give you more value on special teams, with Turpin doing that but in a very different way, which is why Turpin needs to be on this team.

I don't think Turpin is going to be a 1,000 yard receiver in his career, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have value offensively. Every time he's on the field, defenses need to account for the chance that he can run past everybody and get open deep. It won't happen all the time, but sometimes that threat opens things up for guys like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, etc.

And every once in a while too, Turpin makes defenses pay. Just look at Dallas' Christmas game against the Commanders last season. I think that's valuable, both on offense and special teams.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Liufau's place on Cowboys roster?

Why are we not hearing much about Marist Liufau? I thought he played with an edge – quick, hungry and hard-hitting with intensity. Will there be a place for him on this defense?

news

Mailbag: Progress of later draft picks?

As expected, the highest draft choices and incumbent starters get the bulk of the attention during this time of the year. But what about the progress thus far of some of the Cowboys' later draft picks, like Drew Shelton, Devin Moore, LT Overton and Anthony Smith?

news

Mailbag: Will the run defense be improved?

We had two of the best defensive tackles in the league for most of last season in Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark and still had a porous run defense. Was it due more to the lack of linebackers coming up quickly to fill in holes rather than the defensive line play? Do you think there's going to be improvement there and with the run defense overall?

news

Mailbag: Change in free agency philosophy?

For the last two decades, the Cowboys have almost always believed in building through the draft, keeping homegrown talent and signing free agents as fillers. Now it seems like they've decided to be very aggressive in free agency. What has caused the change in philosophy?

news

Mailbag: ​ Is right tackle a concern?

For all the talk about what's been going on at left tackle, if the Cowboys want this offense to thrive with the weapons they have and keep Dak Prescott healthy, should they be considering another option at right tackle?

news

Mailbag: Why Von Miller and not Bobby Wagner?

I am wondering why the Cowboys decided to sign Von Miller instead of Bobby Wagner? Not that I'm unhappy. I am just curious as to the decision-making process between the two.

news

Mailbag: Goals for first preseason game?

What goals should the Cowboys players and coaches have for the first preseason game against the Seahawks? What do they need to accomplish? What do the coaches need to learn about the players?

news

Mailbag: Playing defensive starters in preseason?

I know every year fans ask if the starters are going to play during the preseason, and the typical answer is no. But with a whole new defense (players, scheme and coaches), do you see the Cowboys letting them stretch their legs for a series or two? Do you wish they would?

news

Mailbag: ​ Any difference in this year's scrimmage?

The last two years when the Cowboys scrimmaged the Rams, things didn't seem to go well for the good guys. What were your overall impressions this time around? Could you see any difference?

news

Mailbag: Which scrimmage will be most telling?

Which scrimmage do you think will be the most telling of our defense, the Rams or Saints? What do you think those practices will show us about the progress they're making?

news

Mailbag: Should Prescott be on the hot seat?

Dak Prescott is heading into his 11th season as the starter, and he has produced exactly two wild-card wins. Should he be taking some heat?

Advertising