Mailbag: Could Barham start at middle linebacker?

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I have concerns about DeMarvion Overshown at middle linebacker. Love the guy, but he seems built to play the Will or Edge. So do you think rookie Jaishawn Barham has done enough to start at middle linebacker? He seems like a big hitter who is a better fit for the position. – Michael Rodriguez/Oklahoma City, OK
Patrik: I don't want to put the cart before the horse here, so I won't. My answer, at the moment, is no. It's not because I don't think he can be dominant there, but the reality is this is a rookie with precisely zero NFL regular season snaps that we're talking about.
Funny you should pose this question though, because I literally offered up my bold take on Wednesday's (Aug. 26) episode of Talkin' Cowboys, wherein I predicted Barham will have several starts before the end of 2026 ... and that he'll be a full-time starter in 2027.
But, at the moment, the better decision is to trust the MIKE role to someone with more experience at the pro level, and the Cowboys have options there to begin the 2026 season. Barham's time will come, but not this early.
Tommy: Up to this point, I wouldn't say he's done enough to just go and take the job. Now, that said, I wouldn't be shocked if at some point along the way he becomes the middle linebacker.
I'll back that up by saying that if DeMarvion Overshown goes the entire season healthy, I think he stays your starting MIKE linebacker for all 17 games. The good thing about Barham is he can play MIKE and WILL, so if he continues to play well, the Cowboys can have him on the field a good amount in some capacity.
Barham's rise over the course of training camp was a much needed one for Dallas' linebacker room. There were questions early in the offseason, and still are with health and Dee Winters not having taken a snap in Christian Parker's defense yet, but nonetheless Barham's strong play is a welcome addition to the room.
You mentioned EDGE for Overshown, but I think that Barham has the better skillset to come down to the line of scrimmage every once in a while and
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