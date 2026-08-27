Mailbag: Could Barham start at middle linebacker?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I have concerns about DeMarvion Overshown at middle linebacker. Love the guy, but he seems built to play the Will or Edge. So do you think rookie Jaishawn Barham has done enough to start at middle linebacker? He seems like a big hitter who is a better fit for the position. – Michael Rodriguez/Oklahoma City, OK

Patrik: I don't want to put the cart before the horse here, so I won't. My answer, at the moment, is no. It's not because I don't think he can be dominant there, but the reality is this is a rookie with precisely zero NFL regular season snaps that we're talking about.

Funny you should pose this question though, because I literally offered up my bold take on Wednesday's (Aug. 26) episode of Talkin' Cowboys, wherein I predicted Barham will have several starts before the end of 2026 ... and that he'll be a full-time starter in 2027.