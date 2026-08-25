Mailbag: Liufau's place on Cowboys roster?

Kurt: You have to wonder if Liufau was one of those guys who drew the short straw with the coaching change last year. As a rookie in 2024, he played in all 17 games and started nine, saw 47% of the defensive snaps and finished seventh on the team with 50 tackles. He even had 1½ sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

But when Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer were replaced by Brian Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus at head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively, Liufau's usage took a big hit. In 2025, he again played all 17 games, starting five, but was on the field for just 18% of the defensive snaps, totaling only 30 tackles. For whatever reason, he didn't seem to be a fit for whatever Eberflus was trying to do. Case in point: Liufau blitzed 43 times in 2024, second on the team according to Pro Football Reference, but only did so on 11 occasions last year.

So where does that leave him now? In a tough spot. Given his size, many believe Liufau is better suited as a weakside linebacker who could work more sideline-to-sideline, which is where he lined up in his first two seasons. Instead, he's been slotted as an outside linebacker to perhaps take advantage of his speed rushing the passer. Unfortunately for him, though, that particular position has become very crowded with who has been added to the club over the last few months, the latest being future Hall of Famer Von Miller.