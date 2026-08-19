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Mailbag: ​ Is right tackle a concern?

Aug 19, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

For all the talk about what's been going on at left tackle, if the Cowboys want this offense to thrive with the weapons they have and keep Dak Prescott healthy, should they be considering another option at right tackle?  Sonny L.

Mickey: Well, who might you suggest? Starting tackles in this NFL are not a dime a dozen, and there is no obvious replacement for Terence Steele on the current roster. Worse, you might have asked who is the backup swing tackle? Did not think current backup candidate Nate Thomas did himself any favors with his performance in the Seattle preseason game and not sure you want to start or trust a fourth-round rookie in Drew Shelton to handle either of those jobs. There are a few 30-Something veteran free agents still available but none you would automatically jump at, and chances are at the Aug. 30 cutdown date few teams will allow a young, talented offensive tackle to get away. The Cowboys must hope Tyler Guyton stays healthy and continues improve. Because most times you can help one tackle but it's hard to compromise the offense helping out both. Good thing there still is nearly another months' worth of practice until the opener.

Tommy: There probably aren't many options out there if you were looking to improve at this point. I think Dallas will be alright because there are things you can do to help out on either side, not just the right, if you need to. Plus, the offense was still very successful last year despite some struggles off the right side as well. Terence Steele isn't a bad player, he helps this team a lot in the run game especially when he's working in tandem with Tyler Booker. He does struggle at times in pass protection, but that isn't anything new, in my opinion. If the Cowboys were truly that concerned, you may have seen somebody different in that spot right now. So I would say there are some concerning things at right tackle, but given the success of the offense a year ago

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