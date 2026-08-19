Mailbag: ​ Is right tackle a concern?

Tommy: There probably aren't many options out there if you were looking to improve at this point. I think Dallas will be alright because there are things you can do to help out on either side, not just the right, if you need to. Plus, the offense was still very successful last year despite some struggles off the right side as well. Terence Steele isn't a bad player, he helps this team a lot in the run game especially when he's working in tandem with Tyler Booker. He does struggle at times in pass protection, but that isn't anything new, in my opinion. If the Cowboys were truly that concerned, you may have seen somebody different in that spot right now. So I would say there are some concerning things at right tackle, but given the success of the offense a year ago