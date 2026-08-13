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Mailbag: Playing defensive starters in preseason?

Aug 13, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I know every year fans ask if the starters are going to play during the preseason, and the typical answer is no. But with a whole new defense (players, scheme and coaches), do you see the Cowboys letting them stretch their legs for a series or two? Do you wish they would? – Gary Hemming/Blackshear, GA

Patrik: I think you'll see a face or two that will end up starting either early or later in the season, defensively. Will you see Caleb Downs? Doubtful. And you can also count out DeMarvion Overshown (don't forget his first injury occurred in the preseason). But I believe there are more than enough players who'll take the field that can make waves in roster cutdowns and beyond. But with two joint practices for the starters to get a full workload on the training camp schedule, the Cowboys don't need to also risk them to preseason games — not when depth is what really needs to show itself in those three outings.

Tommy: I don't think they will, and I don't think they should. When I think of starters on defense right now, the names I'm thinking of that shouldn't play are Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, DaRon Bland, Caleb Downs, Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson. The 11th spot is that second cornerback spot that's still open for battle, and of Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel, I think Revel would be the only one of the two that I could see getting some snaps.

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