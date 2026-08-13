Mailbag: Playing defensive starters in preseason?

I know every year fans ask if the starters are going to play during the preseason, and the typical answer is no. But with a whole new defense (players, scheme and coaches), do you see the Cowboys letting them stretch their legs for a series or two? Do you wish they would? – Gary Hemming/Blackshear, GA

Patrik: I think you'll see a face or two that will end up starting either early or later in the season, defensively. Will you see Caleb Downs? Doubtful. And you can also count out DeMarvion Overshown (don't forget his first injury occurred in the preseason). But I believe there are more than enough players who'll take the field that can make waves in roster cutdowns and beyond. But with two joint practices for the starters to get a full workload on the training camp schedule, the Cowboys don't need to also risk them to preseason games — not when depth is what really needs to show itself in those three outings.