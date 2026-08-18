 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why Von Miller and not Bobby Wagner?

Aug 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Temp-Mailbag_8-18

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I am wondering why the Cowboys decided to sign Von Miller instead of Bobby Wagner? Not that I'm unhappy. I am just curious as to the decision-making process between the two. – John Scholl/Vancouver, WA

Kurt: Those two have been on the wish list of Cowboys fans for what seems like years, and both could certainly strengthen a rebuilt Dallas defense. After all, they are former Super Bowl winners and future Pro Football Hall of Famers.

However, I think the Cowboys simply need more help rushing the passer. The team went into training camp wanting to evaluate who was already on the roster, but apparently the front office and coaching staff just weren't satisfied that they had enough firepower. And while a solid linebacking corps is obviously important, as we've seen time and time again, a strong front line that can consistently provide pressure can have a huge impact throughout the defense.

Thus, the move was made to sign Miller, a veteran who knows his role – sack the quarterback. The 37-year-old will likely see fewer than 20 snaps per game as he'll only be used in passing situations, although he averaged 24.7 per outing last season in Washington when he led the Commanders with nine sacks. Can you count on Wagner, at 36 years of age, to average more than 66 snaps again, as he did a year ago, also with Washington?

And Miller is not a progress stopper. As Jesse Holley said on our Hangin' With the Boys podcast, he's a "progress helper." Miller is known as a tremendous teammate, a guy who can come in and help teach a room full of young talent. Thrown in that he is also from the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, still lives here in the offseason, was a Cowboys fan growing up and made it known he wanted to play for the team all made bringing him on board a rather easy decision.

Inking Wagner wouldn't have been bad, and who knows, the still-unsigned free agent might get a call if the Cowboys have the same concerns at linebacker heading into the regular season. But for now, adding Miller just made too much sense.

Nick: It seems like it's just two veteran defensive players who have been great for a long. But to me, it's a completely different kind of signing.

First of all, adding a pass rusher and adding an inside linebacker is way different. Pass rushers affect the game much more, in my opinion. Yes, a great middle linebacker can be crucial to having defensive success. But to me, you're not going to add that in mid-August.

If they didn't sign Wagner way back in the offseason, then I don't think you're really going to get the full benefit of having him now. It's not about getting a good player, but having him lead the defense. He's not going to do that coming in at this point in the season.

With Miller, you're asking him to get you a few sacks here and there on a limited basis. He doesn't have to be a leader to be effective.

I just don't see Wagner getting added and helping out much if he's only playing limited time. That's the big difference between linebackers and edge rushers.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Goals for first preseason game?

What goals should the Cowboys players and coaches have for the first preseason game against the Seahawks? What do they need to accomplish? What do the coaches need to learn about the players?

news

Mailbag: Playing defensive starters in preseason?

I know every year fans ask if the starters are going to play during the preseason, and the typical answer is no. But with a whole new defense (players, scheme and coaches), do you see the Cowboys letting them stretch their legs for a series or two? Do you wish they would?

news

Mailbag: ​ Any difference in this year's scrimmage?

The last two years when the Cowboys scrimmaged the Rams, things didn't seem to go well for the good guys. What were your overall impressions this time around? Could you see any difference?

news

Mailbag: Which scrimmage will be most telling?

Which scrimmage do you think will be the most telling of our defense, the Rams or Saints? What do you think those practices will show us about the progress they're making?

news

Mailbag: Should Prescott be on the hot seat?

Dak Prescott is heading into his 11th season as the starter, and he has produced exactly two wild-card wins. Should he be taking some heat?

news

Mailbag: Practice studs vs. true players?

How does the coaching staff navigate players who are training camp heroes but during preseason games they don't deliver? I can't imagine having to decipher if a player is just a practice stud or someone who can actually translate that level of play to the field.

news

Mailbag: Is acquiring someone worth it?

Would you wager future picks and the future of the players currently on the team to bring in a new player? If the Cowboys go out and make a big trade, then one or two players probably don't see the playing time they possibly need to fine-tune their skills. Is a move like that worth it?

news

Mailbag: Defensive player Cowboys can't lose?

Who are the undrafted free agent signings you are excited to see at training camp?

news

Mailbag: Are there enough padded practices?

With a limit of 16 padded practices in training camp, do you think that's enough for teams to be able to confidently assemble a roster?

news

Mailbag: Who is 'that dude' on defense?

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is trying to bring violence and attitude to this team. So who's "that dude"? Who is the guy who, if you had to walk into a rough bar at 2 a.m., you are picking on this current defense to make sure you get out in one piece?

news

Mailbag: What makes a successful defense?

I read your 20 Questions piece about whether the defense will be good enough to contend. Well, what does a successful defense look like to you? I haven't seen the Cowboys defense be constructed like this since I've started watching them. I love seeing all these run stoppers.

Advertising