Mailbag: Why Von Miller and not Bobby Wagner?

Kurt: Those two have been on the wish list of Cowboys fans for what seems like years, and both could certainly strengthen a rebuilt Dallas defense. After all, they are former Super Bowl winners and future Pro Football Hall of Famers.



However, I think the Cowboys simply need more help rushing the passer. The team went into training camp wanting to evaluate who was already on the roster, but apparently the front office and coaching staff just weren't satisfied that they had enough firepower. And while a solid linebacking corps is obviously important, as we've seen time and time again, a strong front line that can consistently provide pressure can have a huge impact throughout the defense.



Thus, the move was made to sign Miller, a veteran who knows his role – sack the quarterback. The 37-year-old will likely see fewer than 20 snaps per game as he'll only be used in passing situations, although he averaged 24.7 per outing last season in Washington when he led the Commanders with nine sacks. Can you count on Wagner, at 36 years of age, to average more than 66 snaps again, as he did a year ago, also with Washington?



And Miller is not a progress stopper. As Jesse Holley said on our Hangin' With the Boys podcast, he's a "progress helper." Miller is known as a tremendous teammate, a guy who can come in and help teach a room full of young talent. Thrown in that he is also from the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, still lives here in the offseason, was a Cowboys fan growing up and made it known he wanted to play for the team all made bringing him on board a rather easy decision.



Inking Wagner wouldn't have been bad, and who knows, the still-unsigned free agent might get a call if the Cowboys have the same concerns at linebacker heading into the regular season. But for now, adding Miller just made too much sense.