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Mailbag: Can Jones compete at right tackle?

Sep 01, 2026 at 09:41 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What are your thoughts on Broderick Jones being acquired to not just be the swing tackle, but to actually compete for the starting right tackle job? Is he really a threat to Terence Steele? – Thomas Montgomery/Oklahoma City, OK

Nick: That's the plan. In fact, Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday that Jones will indeed compete for the starting right tackle spot right now with Terence Steele, calling it a 1A and 1B situation. So we'll see what that does for Steele's motivation, knowing that he's been the right tackle for a few years now without any real competition.

Jones, apparently, has been up and down this season as he returns from an injury. But as we've learned in the past - even from Pittsburgh to Dallas specifically - that players can often thrive with a fresh start. It happened for Pickens, who had his best year of his young career once he left the Steelers. We'll see if Jones can do the same. 
But the trade was not only to get an upgrade at swing tackle, but also give the Cowboys a young player who can eventually develop into a long-term starter.

Kurt: I wasn't too surprised that the Cowboys went in search of an upgrade at swing tackle, as the two previous candidates, Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton, were both young, unproven and simply not ready for the task. What did catch me off guard, though, was head coach Brian Schottenheimer saying that Jones would immediately compete with Steele for the starting right tackle job.

So is he a threat to Steele? It appears so, with Schottenheimer saying they will have "a heck of a battle." But how realistic is it that Jones will move into the starting lineup anytime soon?

Jones and Steele are similar in that they are both considered better run blockers than they are at handling the pass rush. Steele is a little bigger, measuring 6-6, 320 compared to Jones at 6-5, 311, while Jones is younger, being just 25 years old with Steele checking in at 29. And both were graded by Pro Football Focus as average at best last season, with Steele ranking 51st among NFL tackles and Jones 66th. On paper, Jones just doesn't look like a significant upgrade right now.

But in addition, Jones missed the final six games of the 2025 campaign due to a neck injury, one that required offseason spinal fusion surgery, which never sounds good, especially for a lineman. And even he admitted earlier in Pittsburgh's training camp that he still wasn't back to his old self in both strength and technique. In fact, you have to wonder how soon he will be.

Which means while this might light a fire under Steele, and may have been an added reason for making the move, I just don't think Jones will be ready to step into the starting lineup anytime soon, considering he also has to learn the ins and outs of the offense and build up chemistry with his fellow linemates.

To me, this move was made for depth and the future. Let Jones get fully healthy, allow the Cowboys coaching staff to help him reach his full potential and hope he can become the force that warranted him being selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2023 draft.

On the other hand, with Steele you know what you've got: nothing flashy but he's steady and dependable. He's your starting right tackle.

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