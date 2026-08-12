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Mailbag: ​ Any difference in this year's scrimmage?

Aug 12, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

The last two years when the Cowboys scrimmaged the Rams, things didn't seem to go well for the good guys. What were your overall impressions this time around? *Could you see any difference? *– Bryan Williams*/Dallas*, TX

Mickey: Absolutely this year was different, and you are right the past couple of scrimmages with the Rams the Cowboys failed to match their intensity. This scrimmage with the Rams on Tuesday was more two-sided. the Cowboys finally matching the Rams intensity and ramped up their competitive spirit for sure. A vast improvement, offensively and defensively. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was pleased with the workout, and I will go more into depth on the scrimmage with the Rams in my Mick Shots column being posted today. Love your insight and timely question.

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