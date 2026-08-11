Mailbag: Which scrimmage will be most telling?

Kurt: There will be plenty to keep an eye on when they meet up with the Saints next week. In fact, we should expect more progress as far as the defense feeling comfortable with each other and the system. But because this workout with the Rams could provide a nice early barometer for where the Cowboys really are, good or bad, I would lean toward today's joint practice being more telling. And for two reasons.



First, this Los Angeles club might very well be the best in the NFL this upcoming season. At least most pundits and oddsmakers seem to think so. The Rams have an offense that ranked first in both yards and points in 2025, and basically everybody is back. That, of course, includes one of the top offensive lines in the league as well as the cagey veteran Matthew Stafford at quarterback.



Needless to say, from Jerry and Stephen Jones to head coach Brian Schottenheimer to new coordinator Christian Parker down to every member of the defensive coaching staff, the Cowboys are going to get an idea of where they stand, talent-wise. They did a major overhaul of the defense during the offseason. Was it enough? Is the new scheme going to work?



Still, this is a group that's trying to get their collective feet under them, whereas the Rams haven't seen a ton of change recently, especially offensively. So expecting Dallas to really be firing on all cylinders at this point against a seasoned offense might be asking a lot.



Which brings us to reason number two. Some would tell you that when these teams scrimmaged in each of the last two training camps, the Rams more or less bullied the Cowboys. So while figuring out the scheme, communication and even the talent might take more time, you'd really hope to see at least more determination or fight, for lack of a better term, from this new-look Dallas defense.



That's what might be what really comes out of this scrimmage. Will the Cowboys like what they see from an attitude and mental standpoint? Which, in turn, could truly be telling of what lies ahead.