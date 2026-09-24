Mailbag: Could defense designate a QB spy?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

After seeing quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels run on the Cowboys and knowing the team is about to face Lamar Jackson, I've wondered w**hy a player isn't assigned the sole responsibility of monitoring and engaging running quarterbacks? I remember my days as a soccer player where a player is assigned the responsibility of shadowing a dangerous opposing player. Would that not work? – Osita Umeh/Port Deposit, MD

Patrik: They have. It just needs to work. Going into the contest against the Commanders, I was on record stating the plan needed to be containing Jayden Daniels (and all mobile QBs) on the edges and forcing them upward, not outward, for the defensive interior can get their hands on him, with a QB spy as a fail safe.

The Cowboys continually tried to execute that plan, but Daniels kept breaking contain from the inside, not the outside, but there's the QB spy to save the day, right? Not so much.