Mailbag: Why now to sign both Spann-Ford, Flournoy?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With the Cowboys deciding to get deals done with both Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ryan Flournoy in the same night, is there a reason they both happened like this, just before the season? Why would the Cowboys and the players want to do this now?– Leonard Mabry/Sarasota, Fla.

Tommy: There is never a bad time to keep some of your better players around. In this instance, both Ryan Flournoy and Brevyn Spann-Ford were set to become restricted free agents following the 2026 season, so the Cowboys ended up just getting ahead of the eight-ball on that.

Plus, Flournoy and Spann-Ford have both earned the rights to have these extensions done. After coming into training camp a year ago fighting for a roster spot, Flournoy became the Cowboys' third WR option behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in 2025, and has been a strong contributor on special teams too.

Spann-Ford elevated into the TE2 role over the offseason over Luke Schoonmaker, with Dallas' coaching staff pleased enough with his growth heading into his third year to not only give him the role, but three more years on his new extension. Like Flournoy, Spann-Ford has also been one of the team's better special teams players.

So in the end, why now is fairly simple: Flournoy and Spann-Ford have done the big and little things well for the Cowboys in their respective roles, and Dallas hopes that can remain the same going forward.

Nick: This is something the Cowboys have tried to do in the past – looking to avoid restricted free agency with players they think have a bright future. All it takes is one other team to feel the same way and then you get into a bidding war with a player that you're still trying to develop.

The Cowboys had two restricted free agents this year in Aubrey and Bass, and were forced to put higher tenders on both to keep them. And while they're glad they did, it's usually a practice the Cowboys like to avoid if possible.

It doesn't always work out because players and their agents like to bet on themselves, too. In this case, the Cowboys gave offers to both Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ryan Flournoy that made sense to both. In reality, the real answer to the question is the fact the Cowboys are very high on both of these players and are probably anticipating big years from them. The last thing they want is for either player to have a breakout year and the price tag goes up even higher.

Also, if you look at the positions they play, there are going to be some potential changes after this year. Who knows what happens with George Pickens at receiver and the Cowboys also have Luke Schoonmaker expected to be a free agent as well. If this team had restricted deals on the table for both Spann-Ford and Flournoy, it could be even tougher to get deals done with them.