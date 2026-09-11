 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Why now to sign both Spann-Ford, Flournoy?

Sep 11, 2026 at 09:16 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Nick Eatman
09_11_Mailbag

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With the Cowboys deciding to get deals done with both Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ryan Flournoy in the same night, is there a reason they both happened like this, just before the season? Why would the Cowboys and the players want to do this now?– Leonard Mabry/Sarasota, Fla.

Tommy: There is never a bad time to keep some of your better players around. In this instance, both Ryan Flournoy and Brevyn Spann-Ford were set to become restricted free agents following the 2026 season, so the Cowboys ended up just getting ahead of the eight-ball on that.

Plus, Flournoy and Spann-Ford have both earned the rights to have these extensions done. After coming into training camp a year ago fighting for a roster spot, Flournoy became the Cowboys' third WR option behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in 2025, and has been a strong contributor on special teams too.

Spann-Ford elevated into the TE2 role over the offseason over Luke Schoonmaker, with Dallas' coaching staff pleased enough with his growth heading into his third year to not only give him the role, but three more years on his new extension. Like Flournoy, Spann-Ford has also been one of the team's better special teams players.

So in the end, why now is fairly simple: Flournoy and Spann-Ford have done the big and little things well for the Cowboys in their respective roles, and Dallas hopes that can remain the same going forward.

Nick: This is something the Cowboys have tried to do in the past – looking to avoid restricted free agency with players they think have a bright future. All it takes is one other team to feel the same way and then you get into a bidding war with a player that you're still trying to develop.

The Cowboys had two restricted free agents this year in Aubrey and Bass, and were forced to put higher tenders on both to keep them. And while they're glad they did, it's usually a practice the Cowboys like to avoid if possible.

It doesn't always work out because players and their agents like to bet on themselves, too. In this case, the Cowboys gave offers to both Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ryan Flournoy that made sense to both. In reality, the real answer to the question is the fact the Cowboys are very high on both of these players and are probably anticipating big years from them. The last thing they want is for either player to have a breakout year and the price tag goes up even higher.

Also, if you look at the positions they play, there are going to be some potential changes after this year. Who knows what happens with George Pickens at receiver and the Cowboys also have Luke Schoonmaker expected to be a free agent as well. If this team had restricted deals on the table for both Spann-Ford and Flournoy, it could be even tougher to get deals done with them.

So on one hand, the Cowboys were trying to get ahead of free agency by locking these guys up now, and also avoiding having to pay more down the road.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Where does the offense need to improve?

We know the Cowboys needed to improve their defense during the offseason. However, does the offense need to improve in any way this year? Pass or run blocking? Third-down efficiency? Improvement in the red zone? Getting off to a good start in the first half or second half?

news

Mailbag: How quickly can the defense gel?

With the addition of Christian Parker and so many new pieces, how many games do you think it will take to really know what we have on defense?

news

Mailbag: ​Why are there fewer screen passes?

One of my favorite plays is the screen pass. Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, Marion Barber and Ezekiel Elliott used to do very well and gain good yards with it. Why is it not used that much now? Is it due to personnel? The screen pass seems to have been replaced by the jet sweep.

news

Mailbag: Will new culture be on full display now?

When Brian Schottenheimer began coaching last year, he said he wanted the Cowboys to have the best culture in the league. It seems like this year that new culture is now on full display, and everyone is on the same page. What do you think? How many more games can culture alone win you?

news

Mailbag: How much will Brown contribute?

Camden Brown obviously got everyone excited with his outstanding training camp, and he deserved to make the team. But how much do you think we'll actually see him contribute this year? After all, there's a lot of talent ahead of him in that wide receiver room and even on special teams.

news

Mailbag: How will Parker use safeties?

How do you see Christian Parker using all the safeties the Cowboys have invested in? Particularly Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Malik Hooker and Caleb Downs. Will we ever see them on the field at the same time?

news

Mailbag: Surprised at release of Milton?

Were you as surprised as I was to see the team release Joe Milton after the progress he's made since last season? Do you agree with the thinking there?

news

Mailbag: Can Jones compete at right tackle?

What are your thoughts on Broderick Jones being acquired to not just be the swing tackle, but to actually compete for the starting right tackle job? Is he really a threat to Terence Steele?

news

Mailbag: Any surprises with final cuts?

Any surprises for you with the final cuts, whether it was a guy making the team or being left off?

news

Mailbag: Who is battling for final roster spots?

I'm assuming by now the final roster has pretty much been determined. But who do you think really needs to show something in this last preseason game to get one of those final spots?

news

Mailbag: Could Barham start at middle linebacker?

I have concerns about DeMarvion Overshown at middle linebacker. Love the guy, but he seems built to play the Will or Edge. So do you think rookie Jaishawn Barham has done enough to start at middle linebacker? He seems like a big hitter who is a better fit for the position.

Advertising