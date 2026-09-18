Mailbag: How to contain running QBs?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

The Cowboys continue to struggle trying to contain running quarterbacks, and now here comes Washington's Jayden Daniels on Sunday with Baltimore's Lamar Jackson the next week. How can they break this trend? What's the key to fixing this? – Bill Harris/Plano, TX

Patrik: The formula isn't rocket science. The execution of it, however, is a different story. When it comes to running QBs, you want to do two things: collapse the interior of the pocket and then keep contain from the outside to avoid them breaking out into space where they can either tear off chunk yardage with their legs or make a big play downfield against corners that don't know if they should crash down to get him or stay back in coverage.