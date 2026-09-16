Mailbag: ​Why is discipline still a problem?

Mickey: If you are referencing the 15-yard penalty on Javonte Williams for taunting at the conclusion of his 17-yard touchdown reception by holding out the ball as he was crossing the goal line at Giants safety Tyler Nubin, that was so out of character for the sixth-year veteran. Not sure this was lack of discipline but maybe more so the release of some frustration, knowing this offense was underperforming the majority of this game. Now if you also are meaning the number of penalties (nine for 90 yards), the Giants actually had more, 10 penalties for 114 yards. And if you are referring to a specific penalty that might be classified as undisciplined, my guess is if Jaxson Dart was not a quarterback DeMarvion Overshown would not have been penalized 15 yards for a late hit. Go back and look at the play. When DeMo was lowering his head to make the tackle Dart surging forward had just stepped out of bounds. In Game 1 of the 2026 season, 15 teams had at least eight penalties, with 12 the first week's high that came to an average of 7.41per team.