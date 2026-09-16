 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: ​Why is discipline still a problem?

Sep 16, 2026 at 08:59 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
Mailbag-9-16

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Why does discipline continue to be a major problem for the Cowboys? This was supposed to be fixed, but it continues to plague the team. Despite new coaches and new players each year, how is it that they still struggle to correct the problem?  Morice Wellington III*/Virginia Beach, VA*

Mickey: If you are referencing the 15-yard penalty on Javonte Williams for taunting at the conclusion of his 17-yard touchdown reception by holding out the ball as he was crossing the goal line at Giants safety Tyler Nubin, that was so out of character for the sixth-year veteran. Not sure this was lack of discipline but maybe more so the release of some frustration, knowing this offense was underperforming the majority of this game. Now if you also are meaning the number of penalties (nine for 90 yards), the Giants actually had more, 10 penalties for 114 yards. And if you are referring to a specific penalty that might be classified as undisciplined, my guess is if Jaxson Dart was not a quarterback DeMarvion Overshown would not have been penalized 15 yards for a late hit. Go back and look at the play. When DeMo was lowering his head to make the tackle Dart surging forward had just stepped out of bounds. In Game 1 of the 2026 season, 15 teams had at least eight penalties, with 12 the first week's high that came to an average of 7.41per team.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should starters have played in preseason?

Do you think the defensive starters should have played in the preseason for at least one quarter or even half a quarter to work on gelling as a unit, especially since game one was against a division opponent? Or are the Cowboys willing to let games one through four act as the defense's preseason

news

Mailbag: Why now to sign both Spann-Ford, Flournoy?

With the Cowboys deciding to get deals done with both Brevyn Spann-Ford and Ryan Flournoy in the same night, is there a reason they both happened like this, just before the season?

news

Mailbag: Where does the offense need to improve?

We know the Cowboys needed to improve their defense during the offseason. However, does the offense need to improve in any way this year? Pass or run blocking? Third-down efficiency? Improvement in the red zone? Getting off to a good start in the first half or second half?

news

Mailbag: How quickly can the defense gel?

With the addition of Christian Parker and so many new pieces, how many games do you think it will take to really know what we have on defense?

news

Mailbag: ​Why are there fewer screen passes?

One of my favorite plays is the screen pass. Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, Marion Barber and Ezekiel Elliott used to do very well and gain good yards with it. Why is it not used that much now? Is it due to personnel? The screen pass seems to have been replaced by the jet sweep.

news

Mailbag: Will new culture be on full display now?

When Brian Schottenheimer began coaching last year, he said he wanted the Cowboys to have the best culture in the league. It seems like this year that new culture is now on full display, and everyone is on the same page. What do you think? How many more games can culture alone win you?

news

Mailbag: How much will Brown contribute?

Camden Brown obviously got everyone excited with his outstanding training camp, and he deserved to make the team. But how much do you think we'll actually see him contribute this year? After all, there's a lot of talent ahead of him in that wide receiver room and even on special teams.

news

Mailbag: How will Parker use safeties?

How do you see Christian Parker using all the safeties the Cowboys have invested in? Particularly Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Malik Hooker and Caleb Downs. Will we ever see them on the field at the same time?

news

Mailbag: Surprised at release of Milton?

Were you as surprised as I was to see the team release Joe Milton after the progress he's made since last season? Do you agree with the thinking there?

news

Mailbag: Can Jones compete at right tackle?

What are your thoughts on Broderick Jones being acquired to not just be the swing tackle, but to actually compete for the starting right tackle job? Is he really a threat to Terence Steele?

news

Mailbag: Any surprises with final cuts?

Any surprises for you with the final cuts, whether it was a guy making the team or being left off?

All Videos

video

Kenny Clark: "We've Got to Attack the Week the Right Way" | Player Interview

Sep 15, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: "We're a Couple Plays Away" | Player Interviews

Sep 15, 2026

video

Flowstate: Sunrise on the Season

Sep 15, 2026

video

Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan | 9-15-26

Sep 15, 2026

video

Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan | 9-14-26

Sep 15, 2026

video

Brian Schottenheimer: "Our Standards and Expectations Are High" | Press Conference

Sep 14, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsNYG | 2026

Sep 14, 2026

video

P.J. Locke: Postgame Week 1 #DALvsNYG

Sep 14, 2026

video

Quininen Williams: Postgame Week 1 #DALvsNYG

Sep 14, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising