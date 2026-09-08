Mailbag: ​Why are there fewer screen passes?

One of my favorite plays is the screen pass. Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, Marion Barber and Ezekiel Elliott used to do very well and gain good yards with it. Why is it not used that much now? Is it due to personnel? The screen pass seems to have been replaced by the jet sweep. – David Farina/Trenton, NJ

Mickey: Maybe that has been so in the past, but if training camp practices mean anything, appears the Cowboys will be bringing that aspect back to the offense. The Cowboys personnel are much more suited for the screen pass, especially running back Javonte Williams ability to catch the ball on the run with those swing passes. Plus, the ability of the offense line to pull and block on the run also is an asset to whatever kind of screens head coach Brian Schottenheimer might cook up. And while Williams, Malik Davis and newcomer Emari Demercado are strong running between the tackle, they also are pretty good in the open field making guys miss. Your wish just might be granted.